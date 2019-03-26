Ginetta GT4 Supercup Graduates To Tackle Nurburgring Challenge With KKrämer Racing

Ginetta GT4 SupercupNurburgring 24 HoursVLN Endurance Championship

by Simon Paice
Three former champions in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup will be lining up on the grid for the ADAC TOTAL Nurburgring 24 Hour race in a Ginetta G55 GT4 this season with leading German team KKrämer Racing.

Reigning outright champion Charlie Ladell will be joined by 2014 victor and current Ginetta factory driver Charlie Robertson 2017 Am Class winner Jack Constable to contest the VLN championship and the headline 24 hour races around the legendary 15.5 mile Nordschleife.

KKrämer Racing’s transition to Ginetta machinery has been spearheaded by experienced VLN competitor Jean-Francois Brunot, who will complete the driver line-up. This unique opportunity will see the team be one of the only in Germany to be running a Ginetta this season.

“Ginetta are excited to be returning to the German market this season. This new partnership with KKrämer Racing is a fantastic opportunity for us to show the German motorsport industry just what we can do,” said Ginetta chairman Lawrence Tomlinson.

“The Nürburgring Nordschleife is one of the most incredible challenges in world motorsport and it will be a proud moment to see a Ginetta G55 GT4 take to the grid there once again, especially being driven by three home-grown talents from the Millers Ginetta GT4 SuperCup.”

Karsten Krämer, Team Principal and Owner at KKrämer Racing commented: “We are looking forward to working with a great manufacturer like Ginetta. It’s exciting to be taking on the best of Germany in partnership with a British company and with proven British talents behind the wheel.

“This is a big challenge for KKrämer Racing and Ginetta, but from such challenges come big opportunities and rewards. There is huge potential for this collaboration to grow and showcase Ginetta as a leading manufacturer in German motorsport.”

Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

