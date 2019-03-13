Green Graduates To GT4 Supercup with TCR

Fin Green will step up from the Ginetta Junior Championship to the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup this year with Total Control Racing.

Green was previously announced to have signed up for British F4 with Carlin, but has now elected to remain in Ginetta competition for the season ahead.

The 16 year old entered the Ginetta Juniors in the 2016 Winter Series and has developed into a regular series front-runner in the years since.

Competing with Elite Motorsport, Green starred last season with a trio of overall podium finishes including a superb breakthrough win at Croft.

“It’s great to be back on the TOCA package and continuing up the Ginetta ladder,” said Green. “The G55 feels a great car to drive and the competition has always been at a very high level.

“I’m happy to say that I’ll be racing with Total Control Racing for 2019. I already feel at home with the team and I’m really looking forward to getting out racing.”

Total Control Racing are former Supercup champions having guided Carl Breeze to the 2012 title and they return to the series are a season away.

Team manager Lee Brookes commented: “We are really pleased to be coming back to SuperCup with Fin Green. We have already been out testing and he is showing some great pace so far.

“We believe that he will definitely be one to watch this season. There’s no doubt in my mind that Fin has the potential to be fighting for the championship in his first season.”