Homola joins Target Competition’s assault on TCR Europe

Mat’o Homola has been confirmed as the fourth driver at Target Competition as part of their lineup for the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

The Slovak driver, who competed in the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) last year, has moved across to TCR Europe and joins the already confirmed lineup of Dusan Borković, Andreas Bäckman and Jessica Bäckman.

Despite his young age, Homola has built himself a solid reputation as a Touring Car race winner, with victories in the FIA European Touring Car Cup, the TCR International Series and, last year, in WTCR. His TCR experience is already vast, having driven SEAT, Opel and Peugeot cars.

Homola will drive the teams fourth Hyundai i30 N TCR and is looking forward to the challenge of competing in what is building up to be a quilty field of drivers in TCR Europe this year.

“The team is very motivated and has the top goals, so I’m really happy to be a part of it, the atmosphere in the team is simply amazing and I feel like I’m joining a family and a winning team again,” explained Homola.

“Additionally, I’m also happy to announce that I won’t be going to the races alone, as my ex-engineer Jaro Krajči is coming back to guide me. We share great memories together and he was there for me when I had a lot of success in my race career.”

Having raced against Hyundai customer teams like BRC Racing and M Racing YMR in WTCR last year, Homola now has the chance to compete in one and he is excited to get underway.

“The Hyundai i30 N TCR is a dream came true. Last year these cars were in front of me… Now I will be driving one of these beasts! The season looks very promising and I feel in my bones that I will be able to fight for the victory!”

“Last year my goal was to be in the top ten, which looked like a mission impossible several times. Now we’ve got it all for fighting for the European title!”