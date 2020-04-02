Carrera Cup Australia champion Jordan Love joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2020

2019 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup champion Jordan Love will join the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup grid this season with the FACH AUTO TECH team as it prepares for its eighth season in the series.

Despite the delay to the start of the season the Swiss-based team have announced their three-car line-up featuring Joey Mawson, who builds on a promising 2019 season in Supercup, the experienced Jaap van Lagen, and Jordan Love.

“At the moment the situation is extremely difficult,” explained Team Principal Alex Fach. “No-one knows when the motorsport season will start. But we can’t just sit here and do nothing. We will once again be part of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and want to be successful. That’s why we need to be well-equipped to take the season on once it gets going.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Fach is hoping to build on the success that his team has seen including the 2014 championship title before finishing runners-up in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The 2019 season saw Jaxon Evans take to the podium in his first year as a Porsche Junior driver and Fach is hoping for continued success with his new lineup.

“In Joey and Jordan, we have two young, talented drivers who have shown in the past that they have what it takes to win races,” Fach adds. “Jaap van Lagen has a huge deal of experience, and we have enjoyed numerous successes with him already. The driver line-up is top class.”

Credit: Fach Auto Tech

van Lagen and FACH AUTO TECH have previously seen success when they won the 2015 Monte-Carlo Grand Prix supporting race and has made numerous podium finishes since. The Dutchman has been a regular on the grid for many seasons and is often coaching in Porsche’s when he isn’t racing.

Mawson enters his second year after taking an overall podium, two class victories and seven class podium finishes. The Australian took second place in the Rookie classification behind the impressive Ayhancan Güven; Mawson is hoping to make the break through this year and taste victory in 2020.

Credit: Jordan Love / iRacing

Jordan Love has been working his way up the Porsche Pyramid in Australia, starting his career in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge before moving in to the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia where he secured the title in 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to take this big step. The move from Australia to the Supercup is going to present its challenges but I have a great team around me to make the transition as smooth as possible”, Love explains.

While the season is on hold for the time being, Love will get his first taste of Porsche Supercup action this weekend when he takes part in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup Virtual Edition.