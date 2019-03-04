TCR Europe

John Filippi and Vuković Motorsport to debut in TCR Europe

by Phil Kinch
The Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS. Credit: WSC Ltd / Jordi Rierola

The updated Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS will make its debut in the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series with former WTCR driver John Filippi at the wheel.

The Corsican driver will move to TCR Europe after being selected to drive the 2019 version of the car by Team Owner Milenko Vuković and newly appointed Team Manager Eric Nève.

“I am so excited by the challenge and very proud to be part of this adventure. I drove the car late last year and immediately felt its potential. I will use my experience of four years in the world series to compete in TCR Europe, which is very competitive,” said Filippi

“It will be important to perform from the beginning of the season in order to reach our goals. I believe that this decision is the right step for my career.” 

Filippi moves across to TCR Europe after fours years in the top flight of Touring car racing. Credit: WTCR Media

The Vuković Motorsport built machine, which has seen backing from Renault Sport for this year, made its debut in the ADAC TCR Germany Series last year with drivers such as Alex Morgan, Steve Kirsch and Dino Calcum getting mileage in the car as it underwent development.

The appointment of Filippi to the team comes from Team Manager Eric Nève who has set high goals for the team this year, after running the DG Sport Competition Peugeot squad in the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) last year.

“My greatest challenge as team manager is to create the best working atmosphere. We need to be ready on both the technical and human sides,” said Nève.

“We need to give the driver the best conditions to perform. John was the logical choice for us. His experience in World Touring Cars will help us to achieve our goals.”

