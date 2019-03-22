Josh Files – “I will always fight for the top step of the podium!”

Josh Files is widely recognised as one of the most successful drivers in TCR Competition with three Drivers titles to his name so far.

After winning back to back titles in the ADAC TCR Germany Series and also taking the title in the 2017 TCR Middle East Series, Files moved to the new TCR Europe Touring Car Series last year where he remained in the title fight until the last weekend of the year.



The Checkered Flag recently spoke with the three-time TCR Champion regarding his recent exploits.

After competing in Germany Series successfully between 2016 and 2017, how would you sum up your first full season in the TCR Europe Touring Car Series?

“It was a learning year! Really good fun, a great level of competition and always exciting! We had some real speed in places, and I was always able to pull my car towards the front of the pack at any circuit, which was great,” explained Files.

“It was very hard in that our BOP was always average compared to the rest. We were never the fastest on paper and never had an advantage anywhere as many others clearly did.”

With TCR Europe transitioning from a Trophy Weekend event to a fully fledged Series with seven events and effectively replacing the TCR International Series, do you feel that the level of competition increased last year?

“Yes massively. It was a proper championship, with proper drivers and teams and everyone was flat out all the time,” said the TCR Europe driver.

“No one wanted to give an inch and that’s why it made for such great touring car racing and entertainment. Everyone was on their game constantly.”

During the 2018 TCR UK Touring Car Championship, you were driver coach to runner-up Ollie Taylor at Pyro Motorsport. How do you rate the progress that he made during the inaugural season?



“From having never driven a front wheel drive car at the start of the season to end the season at the level Ollie did was unbelievable,” said the Honda driver.

“He was taking the fight hard to Dan Lloyd in TCR UK and battling alongside Stefano Comini and Fabrizio Giovanardi in TCR Europe. It was huge progress and it goes to show that, with the right people around you, if you are willing to put in the effort the rewards will come!”

Since you joined the TCR Concept in 2016, you are the first driver to have three TCR Drivers Titles to your name. What do you feel has been your biggest asset in being able to push for Title glory so quickly in TCR Competition?



“I feel my approach to motorsport and racing, in general, has helped. I’ve never taken anything for granted and always looked at myself first. I’ve not been one for looking at what “the others’ are doing,” said the former two-time Germany champion.



“I feel that as long as I’m happy, and the car is behaving as I want it to then I will always be able to fight for the top spots.”

With new TCR Series getting underway in 2019 in locations such as Australia, Japan and Malaysia, is there a particular series or circuit location that you would like to race in or race at where you have not yet had the chance to?

“I know it’s not on the TCR Australia Series calendar, but how cool would it be to race a TCR car around Bathurst. That would be the icing on the cake for me!”

With the 2019 TCR Season approaching for Domestic, Regional and International Series, will we see you in action once again this year?

“I’m sure you will see me somewhere, and when I know something concrete you might get a small clue…”

The Checkered Flag sends its thanks to Josh Files for taking the time to speak with us and we eagerly look forward to his plans for the 2019 season.