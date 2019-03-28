New 2019 Balance of Performance released by WSC

Following a succession of rigorous tests, the WSC governing body that is behind the TCR concept have published their latest Balance of Performance (BoP) figures. The performance adjustments for each TCR-homologated car listed in the BoP are to be adhered to in order to level the playing field between manufacturers as much as possible, across all TCR series around the world.

Three factors make up the the Balance of Performance. They are; engine power, ride height and weight.

One of the headlines from the latest edition of the BoP is that the brand new Hyundai Veloster N TCR and Lynk&Co 03 TCR will be the two heaviest cars in competition, being handed a 40kg and 30kg weight ballast respectively.

To give the cars a further handicap, both will also be limited to running on only 97.5% of their maximum engine power. Also being handed a 97.5% power limit is the Hyundai i30 N TCR. The South Korean hot hatch was the car to beat last year, and as such, it has paid for its success in the latest BoP guidelines. In addition to the power reduction, the i30N will also be given a 90mm ride height; the joint-highest alongside its Veloster counterpart.

As always, the Volkswagen Group DSG gearbox-equipped cars, supplied as a cheaper alternative to their sequential counterparts, are looked upon favourably in the latest round of BoP updates.

Other stories from the list include that fact that Honda will return to 100% engine power in 2019, while the latest edition of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce has been given a significantly harsher BoP than its predecessor (suggesting some real tangible improvements to the Italian car). The same can also be said for the new Lada Vesta Sport.

The full Balance of Performance statistics can be found below: