Peter Hickman set to race Norton in Lightweight TT

Peter Hickman has announced he will ride for British motorcycle manufacturer Norton Motorcycles at the 2019 Isle of Man Lightweight TT.

Hickman who is the current outright lap record holder of the 37.75 mile mountain course, will ride alongside John McGuinness who has 23 wins at the TT and Davey Todd who was the fastest newcomer at the 2018 TT on the new Norton Superlight 650cc machine. The trio of riders are all aiming to put the British name back on the top step of the TT podium.

Speaking the the announcement Hickman said, “I’m excited to be riding a British Lightweight bike at the TT. Norton is a great brand, and I’ve spent at the factory getting to know the bike and the team. The ride also means a lot to me because of my Dads history with Norton”

When asked about having McGuiness and Todd as his teammates Hickman said, “Its mega to be riding with John again and great to have him back at the TT. I’m also looking forward to working with Davey Todd, he’s a top bloke and almost took the fastest ever newcomer title in 2018”

Hickman will also have the added help from key members of the Smiths Racing team who will work with Norton to support him in his efforts to get them back to the top step of the podium.

“I’m fortunate to work with Smiths Racing and massively appreciate the support they give me to ride in other classes and for other teams. Norton understands how integral my relationship is with them. It was a no brainer for the guys to come over and run the bike”

The Lightwieight TT is set to take place on 5 June and will last for 4 laps over the exciting mountain course.

Hickman will also ride the brand new BMW S1000RR for Smiths Racing BMW in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes at this years meeting.