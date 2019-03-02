Peugeot Sport Announce Munnings and Rossel for ERC3 Campaigns

European Rally Championship

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Peugeot Sport have revealed Catie Munnings and Yohan Rossel will enter the ERC3 class in the FIA European Rally Championship this season running under the Team Peugeot Rally Academy banner.

Driving a pair of 208 R2’s, they will both enter the class having had strong recent seasons. Rossel won the 208 Rally Cup in his native France in 2018 while Munnings was a consistent points finisher in the ERC Junior Under 27 Championship last year.

British driver Munnings, who will have support from Peugeot UK throughout 2019, also has a new co-driver in the form of Veronica Engan.

Speaking after the revealing of the news, Munnings said: “I’m going to participate in my third ERC season. I like this championship, I feel comfortable and I know the rallies well. With the support of Peugeot UK, I am joining the Team Peugeot Rally Academy.

“I started my career driving a Peugeot 208 R2 and I’m really proud to join the team and wear the colours of Peugeot Sport, an additional motivation. We look forward to launching our season with Veronica.”

Catie Munnings and Veronica Engan. Photo Credit: FIA ERC

Teammate Rossel, who will also contest the French Rally Championship in a Citroen C3 R5, added: “To be able to contest FIA ERC3 with Team Peugeot Rally Academy is a tremendous opportunity. The ERC, the events and the team will all be new to us but it’s an exciting challenge.”

“At the same time, we are already familiar with the 208 R2, of course, and we can’t wait for our new adventure with Peugeot Sport to get going. This is a big chance for us and we are thrilled at the prospect of starting our first ERC round.”

The opening round of the 2019 FIA ERC3 championship is the Azores Rally in Portugal which takes place between March 21-23.

