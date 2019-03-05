RAM Racing Top First Test Session for British GT

The first official session of the 2019 British GT Championship season has just ended with series returnees RAM Racing topping the timesheets at Donington Park. 23 of the record 38 car entry took to the track at the East Midlands venue for the opening session of the Media Day test. Ian Loggie, who swtiched from Team Parker Racing to RAM for the 2019 season, posted the fastest time early in the session with a 1:27.564.

The time bests the overall fastest time from the 2018 media day test by 0.546 of a second, showing the improved pace of the 2019 spec cars.

Phil Keen posted the second fastest time of the session with his Barwell Motorsport run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO, besting his 2018 efforts by over half a second. Marco Sorensen in the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3, took the third fastest time in the test which was held in cool but clear conditions. Four brands filled the top four places as the BMW M6 GT3 of Century Motorsport a the hands of Dominic Paul turned in the fourth fastest time of the session.

The sole Bentley Continental GT3 at the test day, that of Team Parker Racing placed sixth.

Multimatic Motorsport took the top spot in GT4 with Seb Priaulx at the wheel of the #15 Ford Mustang GT4. Matthew George took second in class for Invictus Games Racing ahead of the Beechdean GT4 entry of Kelvin Fletcher.

The cars will return to the track for a second test session at 14:00 and again at 16:00 this afternoon.