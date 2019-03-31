Rudd Set For GT4 SuperCup Debut With Rob Boston Racing

Simon Rudd has teamed up with reigning champions Rob Boston Racing to make his Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup debut next weekend at Brands Hatch.

Rudd will therefore go up against Tom Barley, someone he is very familiar with as his team-mate for the last couple of years in the Britcar Endurance Championship.

Behind the wheel of a Team HARD Ginetta G55 GT4, Rudd and Barley finished as class 3 (GT4) vice-champions in 2017, before winning the class title last year.

On top of that, they also finished as overall vice-champions, with Kent-based Rudd now ready to utilise that experience as he returns to one-make, sprint format competition.

Rudd previously contested three seasons in the Volkswagen Racing Cup between 2014 and 2016, with a handful of podium finishes putting him sixth overall in his final year.

“I am excited to be joining the GT4 Supercup grid,” said Rudd. “It has been on my radar for a couple of years now and I am so glad to get something sorted.

“I’m pleased I could get the deal done with Rob. Their success speaks for itself in the Supercup and I couldn’t be happier to be involved with them.

“I’m under no illusions as to the competitiveness of the series and joining the Pro class is going to be a huge step up for me, but nothing I am going to shy away from.

“Thank you to Jackson Lift Group, Elsfab Fabrication, The Vertical Transporation Studio, Momentum Consultancy, DJ Motorsport and Lester Controls for making this possible.”