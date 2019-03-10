TCR Series Roundup – 10th March 2019

During 2019, The Checkered Flag will be rounding up the news and results from the various TCR Series around the world on a weekly basis.

This weeks review includes The ADAC TCR Germany Series, The TCR Scandinavia Championship, The TCR Asia Series, The TCR Europe Touring Car Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

Here’s a look at all of the action and announcements from the last seven days.

PWR Racing confirmed as second CUPRA WTCR team

PWR Racing have been confirmed as the second Cupra-equipped team to be taking part in this year’s World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) season, alongside Comtoyou Racing. In doing so, they take over from Campos Racing, who ran cars for Pepe Oriola and John Filippi last year.

As for PWR Racing, the news indicates a dual campaign for the Swedish outfit this year, with Robert Dahlgren and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky already signed up to compete in the 2019 TCR Scandinavia season.

They are yet to formally announce who will be driving for them in the 2019 WTCR season, however, have given some hints ahead of the reveal.

Team co-owner, Peter ‘Poker’ Wallenberg, said: “The team has since the start in 2012 focused on developing young talents within racing. The driver line-up for the WTCR will reflect this and consists of a mix of experience and youthful talent. The names will be revealed shortly, stay tuned.”

John Filippi and Vuković Motorsport to debut in TCR Europe

The updated Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS will make its debut in the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series with former WTCR driver John Filippi at the wheel.

The Corsican driver will move to TCR Europe after being selected to drive the 2019 version of the car by Team Owner Milenko Vuković and newly appointed Team Manager Eric Nève.

“I am so excited by the challenge and very proud to be part of this adventure. I drove the car late last year and immediately felt its potential. I will use my experience of four years in the world series to compete in TCR Europe, which is very competitive,” said Filippi

“It will be important to perform from the beginning of the season in order to reach our goals. I believe that this decision is the right step for my career.”

Morbidelli and WestCoast Racing reunite for TCR Europe

WestCoast Racing have announced that they will contest the full season of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, running two Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR machines.

The team reunites with former TCR International Series race winner Gianni Morbidelli for their campaign, where he will be joined by Finnish driver Olli Kangas.

Morbidelli is already a known talent to the team with the former F1 driver having driven for them in all three seasons of the TCR International Series. In 2017 he drove the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR to two wins and a further two podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Kangas has been active in TCR UK, the ADAC TCR Germany Series and TCR Scandinavia in previous seasons whilst securing a win on the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife to his credit.

Borkovic stays with Target Competition for 2019 TCR Europe

Multiple race-winner, Dusan Borkovic, will embark on another campaign in the TCR Europe Touring Car Series this year. The Serbian will return with Target Competition in one of their strong Hyundai i30N TCRs, and will surely be aiming for the drivers’ championship title that eluded him in 2018.

Continuity was key for the 34-year-old when making his decision about where to race during the upcoming season. Having developed a good relationship with the Italian team, Borkovic felt that there was no better place for him to be.

He explained, “Target Competition showed professionalism and all of their experience last season. Our chemistry was great, as was our mutual respect for each other and for Hyundai Motorsport. I’m sure that this year we can only be better.”

“There was no doubt in my mind in choosing the championship as TCR Europe is a great series that offers great opportunities and the competition is extremely strong. I think that this year will be even more competitive, but I’m absolutely ready to give it my best and end the season on top.”

KCMG unveil fierce new look for WTCR campaign

KCMG has revealed the livery which they shall be running in the upcoming 2019 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) campaign.

Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will get behind the wheel of the pair of Hondas, which shall be wrapped in a striking red, white and black livery.

The colour palette reflects that of the main sponsor, HELL Energy, who are the loyal backers of Hungarian wonderkid, Tassi. As such, the 2019 livery can be seen as a more angular evolution of the one which the team ran within TCR Europe last year.

After two wildcard appearances during the 2018 season, KCMG will get their first full-season WTCR campaign underway at the season-opener in Marrakech. The KCMG Hondas, and the rest of the WTCR grid, will hit the streets of Morocco on 5-7 April.

Adam Khalid joins Team Engstler for TCR Asia Series

Team Engstler have signed Adam Khalid as its second driver, alongside Luca Engstler, for the 2019 TCR Asia Series.

Khalid emerged in the selection promoted by the Sepang International Circuit to launch young Malaysian drivers and follows last year’s candidate, Mitchell Cheah who has moved on to compete in the 2019 ADAC TCR Germany Series.

Khalid expressed his happiness in being selected for the second seat in the team’s entry.

“Being selected as SIC Talent Development Driver for 2019 is a huge stepping stone in my career and I thank them for believing in me and giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity,” explained Khalid.

“I will give it my all or nothing. I’ve still got so much more to learn in the TCR car and I believe there is no better combination to do so but with Engstler Motorsport and SIC.”

Oriola joins Hyundai Indigo Racing for TCR Asia Series

Pepe Oriola will race a Hyundai i30 N TCR for Solite Indigo Racing in the 2019 TCR Asia Series, marking a departure from competing in international touring cars.

The Spaniard, who finished sixth in the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) last year, will lead the team for the upcoming campaign having agreed a deal that will see him switch from Cupra with whom he has raced in recent years.

“I’m really happy to announce that I will join the Hyundai Motorsport family to race in the 2019 TCR Asia series at the wheel of a Hyundai i30 N TCR with the Kore-based customer team Solite Indigo Racing,” said Oriola.

“Although some will say that this is a step back after a solid season in WTCR last year, for me, it is a chance to show what I can do as I work towards returning to the international stage in 2020.”

Michelle Halder moves to Honda for 2019 ADAC TCR Germany Series

Michelle Halder has announced on Social Media this week that she will return to the 2019 ADAC TCR Germany Series, switching from the Cupra TCR she raced last season to a brand new Honda Civic FK7 Type R.

Halder enjoyed her best results last year with four top-five finishes including second place at the Most Autodrome and second place at the Sachsenring.

She finished the season in ninth place overall driving for Profi-Car Team Halder, with whom she stays for this year. Halder will be using the same spec of car as her brother Mike Halder who has been confirmed at ADAC Honda Team Sachsen alongside Dominik Fugel.

Further entries announced for 2019 TCR Scandinavia Championship

Its been a busy week for the 2019 TCR Scandinavia Championship with several entries were confirmed for the new season.

PWR Racing co-owner Peter “Poker” Wallenberg has confirmed that he will take part in the 2019 TCR Scandinavia Championship, driving a third Cupra TCR for the squad where he will join confirmed team-mates Robert Dahlgren and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky.

Experion Racing Team also confirmed that they will contest the season with Albin Wärnelöv returning to drive the teams Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR. Wärnelöv has also explained that this could be a partial season program.

Experion Racing Team’s entry makes it seven cars currently confirmed for the new season alongside the three Cupras of PWR Racing and the three Audis of Brink Motorsport.