TCR Series Roundup – 17th March 2019

During 2019, The Checkered Flag will be rounding up the news and results from the various TCR Series around the world on a weekly basis.

This weeks review includes The ADAC TCR Germany Series, The TCR Italy Touring Car Championship, The TC America Championship, The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, The TCR Ibérico Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

Here’s a look at all of the action and announcements from the last seven days.

FCP Euro dominate St. Pete TC America event

Michael Hurczyn took his and FCP Euro’s maiden win in the TC America Championship at the end of a breathtaking race in St. Petersburg street circuit.

Hurczyn and his Volkswagen Golf GTI resisted the return of James Walker in the Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo Giulietta and crossed the line with a slim margin. Bryan Putt completed the overall podium in the Audi RS 3 LMS run by ROWE Racing and won the DSG Cup.

In the second race of the weekend, Nate Vincent made up for his race one disappointment and claimed his maiden win in the series, beating his teammate Hurczyn.

The race was disrupted by the safety car following the massive crash that involved Walker who was chasing the leading duo when hit the wall at turn nine, destroying his Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

The TC America Championship will resume for rounds five and six at Virginia International Raceway on April 27-28.

Change of schedule for 2019 TCR Ibérico Series

The 2019 TCR Ibérico Series schedule has been amended after the cancellation of two events organised by VdV Sports: at Barcelona and Navarra.

The series calendar will stay on four events, as the two that have been cancelled will be replaced by race meetings at Estoril in Portugal and Barcelona in Spain. In the latter one, the TCR Ibérico Series competitors will join the grid of the TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

The other two events that were already included in the original calendar are Vila Real, which will run as a support series to the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) and Portimão, on the support bill for the European Le Mans Series.

The promoter also confirmed that €60,000-euro prize money will be awarded. €30,000 to the overall winner and €30,000 to the winner of the DSG class. The prize money also comes with the agreement of the competitor participating in the 2020 TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

Pyro Motorsport confirm ADAC TCR Germany Series entry

Pyro Motorsport has announced that they will enter the ultra-competitive ADAC TCR Germany Series this year with former Renault Clio Cup UK driver Bradley Burns.

Burns will be making his debut in TCR Competition this year, having tested the Honda Civic FK7 Type R over the winter in the UK, most notably at Snetterton.

The team, best known for its success in the Renault Clio Cup UK, took Ollie Taylor to second place in the TCR UK Touring Car Championship last season and finished second in the teams’ championship behind WestCoast Racing.

Taylor took two races wins over the course of the season, whilst former BTCC champion Ash Sutton also secured a pair of victories during a one-off outing at Oulton Park.

Having sampled European competition with outings in the final two rounds of the TCR Europe season at both Monza and Barcelona, Pyro has now confirmed it will switch to the German series for the new campaign.

PWR Racing Team announce Haglöf and Azcona for WTCR Assault

Having previously confirmed their entry into the 2019 World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), PWR Racing has announced who will be driving their cars this year.

Team co-founder, Daniel Haglof, will be partnered with young Spanish prospect, Mikel Azcona, for the team’s campaign with a pair of Cupra TCRs.

Haglof makes the step up to the WTCR off the back of an impressive 2018 season. The 40 year-old had his most successful year to date in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC), where he finished third in the drivers’ standings behind the wheel of a familiar PWR Racing Cupra.

Azcona joins the series as the reigning TCR Europe champion – a feat which he too achieved while driving a Cupra TCR last year. The 22 year-old has consequently been earmarked by the Spanish marque as a hot prospect, and so he’ll go on to represent them on the world stage in 2019.

Pellegrini returns to TCR Italy with Target Competition

Marco Pellegrini has confirmed that he will return to the TCR Italy Championship driving a Hyundai i30 N for Target Competition.

In 2018, Pellegrini drove a Honda Civic Type R FK2 for the team where he was classified in thirteenth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

His best results were a couple of fourth places at Le Castellet and at Mugello. However, he took the chance to temporarily switch to a Hyundai for the event in Vallelunga. During the recent pre-season test at Misano, Pellegrini set the third and fourth fastest lap in the two sessions.

Target Competition has also confirmed that they will run three Hyundai i30 N TCR’s in the TCR Europe Touring Car Series this year as well. Dusan Borković stays on for a second season, whilst Andreas Bäckman and Jessica Bäckman will drive the other two cars this season.

O’Gorman and Blackstock dominate in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Sebring

Tom O’Gorman and Shelby Blackstock claimed a second consecutive victory in the TCR class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

After having won the season’s opening event at Daytona, the LA Honda World Racing duo was victorious again at Sebring, completing 49 laps of the Florida circuit at the wheel of their Honda Civic Type R during the two-hour race.

O’Gorman and Blackstock beat the JDC-Miller Motorsports Audi RS 3 LMS driven by last year’s champions Britt Casey Jr. and Mikey Taylor by over seven seconds. The podium was completed by the HART Honda Civic of Ryan Eversley and Chad Gilsinger. Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker were classified fourth in the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N.

The race began with an incident that involved the Honda Civic of Mike La Marra and the Alfa Romeo Giulietta of Roy Block. La Marra spun after contact with another car and was collected by Block. Both cars retired with a broken rear suspension.

The third round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will take place at Mid Ohio on May 4.