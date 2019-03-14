Three cars for Team Parker Racing in 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Team Parker Racing will return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series for the 2019 season with a three car entry for Karl Leonard, Justin Sherwood and Peter Mangion.

Sherwood will be chasing the Pro-Am championship once again as he looks to report his 2014 glory and take top honours in the class. Sherwood will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 season which saw him collect only two podium finishes and suffer from three retirements.

“It’s a great team to be with and they do a good job.” said Sherwood. “First and foremost, I want to enjoy my racing. My intention is to fight for the championship: last year wasn’t a great one but in 2017 I had a close run for the title.

“Once you have a non-finish it is hard to regain ground because the racing is so tight, but I feel invigorated for this season.

“The car is great to drive, and it is a close series to race in. Donington is a highlight for me because it is our local circuit.

“It will be nice to be back at Croft because I go well there and racing on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit with the World Endurance Championship will be great too.”

In contrast to Sherwood, Peter Mangion returns to the team as reigning champion of the Am class after taking nine wins on the way to the title. Despite suffering three retirements he finished every other race on the podium.

“Last year was a dream season.” said Mangion. “I’ve known Stuart and Andy and some of the lads since I raced in Caterhams, albeit not with Team Parker Racing, so it was an easy decision to run with them.

“I enjoyed it so much I thought I would come back and have another go, though I haven’t even seen the car since Brands Hatch last year!

“The guys gave me a fantastic car so I couldn’t ask for much more. They are very decent folk – that isn’t always the case in motorsport – and I trust them implicitly on all levels.

“The lads they employ are great fun, competitive, and look after the customer. In fact, it doesn’t even feel like a customer relationship, it feels like we’re all together and that is a great way to spend your weekends.”

Karl Leonard returns to the series for the first time since the 2017 season and resumes his association with the Team Parker Racing team that goes back to 2007 when he bought his first Porsche Carrera Cup car from the team and raced with them for five seasons.

“I’ve been hopping in and out of the Carrera Cup since 2007.” said Leonard. “I like that the cars are all the same, so it all comes down to the driver.

“The guys at Team Parker are a good bunch, I’ve known them for years and get on well with everyone. You have to have a bit of fun and they are fun to be around.

“I haven’t done any testing so I need to get back on my feet, but it would be nice to get some podiums through the season.”

Team boss Stuart Parker is happy with his line up for the 2019 season and hoping to provide a platform for all three drivers to succeed.

“We are extremely happy to be welcoming Justin, Peter, and Karl back for the season in the Carrera Cup.” said Parker. “We have worked with Justin for a number of years now and he is definitely part of the Team Parker Racing family.

“Peter joined us last year for the first time and blew us away with his pace and professionalism. To win the title at the first attempt is no mean feat!

“Karl, like Justin, is well known to us all and he is another great character to have around. All in all, it looks like being another great year for everyone involved.”