W Series announces 2019 driver line-up

The W Series has announced their driver line-up for its inaugural season of the all-female single-seater championship.

18 drivers have been confirmed to race, including five British hopefuls. They will be joined by women from a further 12 nationalities. In addition, four reserve drivers have been selected.

By the morning of the last day of testing Racing Director Dave Ryan had decided that 12 drivers were able to be selected at that stage. They were notified by W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir while the rest of the finalists were able to head back out on track in the Tatuus F-318 Formula 3 cars. The final six places were announced by David Coulthard.

“To those drivers who didn’t make it through, I offer my commiserations, of course, but I also say ‘well done’,” said Catherine Bond Muir.

“All our drivers worked diligently, studied hard, and drove well, including those who didn’t make it through.

“To the 18 drivers who did make it through, I say ‘big congrats and very well done’.

“But I also want to mention our four reserve drivers, who didn’t quite make the final 18 but all impressed our judges. They’ll be disappointed, inevitably, but they’re still part of the W Series family.

“So that’s it then. Our driver selection programme is complete. Let’s go racing!”

The 2019 drivers:

Jamie Chadwick, UK

Sabre Cook, USA

Marta Garcia, Spain

Megan Gilkes, Canada

Esmee Hawkey, UK

Jessica Hawkins, UK

Shea Holbrook, USA

Emma Kimilainen, Finland

Miki Koyama, Japan

Sarah Moore, UK

Tasmin Pepper, South Africa

Vicky Piria, Italy

Alice Powell, UK

Gosia Rdest, Poland

Naomi Schiff, Belgium

Beitske Visser, Netherlands

Fabienne Wohlwend, Liechtenstein

Caitlin Wood, Australia

The reserve drivers:

Sarah Bovy, Belgium

Vivien Keszthelyi, Hungary

Stephane Kox, Netherlands

Francesca Linossi, Italy

The grid will head to Germany next month for a three-day test before the first race in May.