AKKA ASP set the pace in Pre Qualifying at Monza

The 90 minute Pre qualifying session is over in Monza ahead of tomorrows 3 hour race. This afternoons 90 minute session was topped by AKKA ASP in their AMG Mercedes driven by Vincent Abril with a 1:47.645. New boys to the series Orange 1 FFF Racing Team in their Lamborghini Huracan EVO 2019 set the second quickest time of the session with a time only 0.2 secs slower than the AMG of Vincent Abril.

The weather had been predicted for almost biblical rain most of the day in the Italian Parkland and could see qualifying delayed or even not happen. If that does happen then the times from this session will stand and classify the grid positions for the opening race of the 2019 season.

Silver was headed by Jenson Team Rocket RJN with their Honda, Matt McMurry put in a time of 1:48.050 which was 7th quickest overall but top of the silver class. AKKA ASP were second quickest in the silver class in the hands of Felipe Fraga just 0.2 seconds behind McMurry’s Honda.

AKKA ASP are certainly showing their strength as they were also quickest in the Pro-AM class. Sainteloc showed good pace in class with the 2nd quickest time. Rounding out the top 3 was Team Parker Racing who were 3rd in Pro-AM but also the quickest Bentley in the overall field.

Carrying on from where they left off last year, Barwell Motorsport were quickest in the AM class by 0.3 seconds in the capable hands of Leo Machitski. Rinaldi Racing were second quickest with their Ferrari 488 GT3.

The Pre qualifying session in Monza was a clear run with early incidents involving AF corse Ferrari and Rinaldi Racing around the First Lesmo corner.

Rowe Racing’s #99 Porsche 911 GT3 R went off later on in the session whilst rounding the Second Lesmo corner halting the session once more before it restarted with 32:55 left on the clock.

Qualifying is scheduled to get underway 9:40 weather depending.

The race is scheduled tomorrow at 15:00.