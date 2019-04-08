Alvarez takes championship lead after lights-to-flag win

Sebastian Alvarez took his maiden win in round three of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost at Brands Hatch – and the lead of the championship along with it.

The Mexican managed to fend off Carlin‘s Zane Maloney for much of the race, managing the gap between the pair at around 0.6s. The result marks Double R Racing‘s second win of the weekend after Louis Foster inherited victory in round two.

Maloney crossed the line in second place with JHR Developments‘ Carter Williams claiming his first podium in the series in third place.

Louis Foster was within touching distance of the podium as he crossed the line 0.396s behind Williams to take fourth place in the #26 Double R car, whilst a quiet race for Arden Motorsport‘s Tommy Foster saw him take fifth place, four seconds adrift.

His team-mate, Bart Horsten, was a further four seconds behind in sixth place as he narrowly kept Luke Browning at bay, the 17-year-old unable to replicate his round one masterclass.

Fortec Motorsport‘s Roberto Faria stole eighth place off of Joe Turney who ran wide at Paddock Hill, defending from the Brazilian. The Carlin rookie also suffered damage to his nose cone after a collision with Josh Skelton at Druids on lap three, plunging him down the order into ninth by the end of the race.

Turney’s pain was very nearly Mariano Martinez‘ gain as he applied pressure to try and pass the round one pole sitter but eventually took the flag in tenth, just 0.237s behind the Brit.

Reema Juffali crossed the line in eleventh place whilst Skelton wound up one lap down on the race winner after the incident with Turney left the JHR driver needing a new front-wing.

As the weekend draws to a close, Alvarez leads the championship with 61 points after finishing on the podium in all three rounds. Browning sits in second place with 46 points, just 15 behind the Mexican whilst Louis Foster is just 18 points behind in third with 43 points.