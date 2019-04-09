TCR Europe

Comte and DG Sport Compétition switch to TCR Europe

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
Aurélien Comte. Credit: Francois Flamand / DPPI

The 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series has attracted another big name for the new series as DG Sport Compétition has confirmed that they will switch to the European series this year.

Having raced in the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with both Mat’o Homola and Aurélien Comte, where they took two victories, the Belgian outfit will take on the best in Europe with Comte behind the wheel of a Peugeot 308 TCR.

TCR Europe is already a familiar stomping ground for DG Sport Compétition, having won the 2016 Trophy with Pierre-Yves Corthals and then the 2017 Trophy with Comte.

2017 TCR Europe Trophy winner Aurélien Comte returns in 2019. Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI

However, the lateness of the deal being put in place means that there is little time for testing. This is something that doesn’t faze Comte, who was the original development driver for the Peugeot.

This programme came about rather late, but it won’t prevent me from attacking the season with full motivation, especially as we are returning to a known environment of DG Sport Compétition team, the Peugeot 308 TCR and the Hungaroring which we raced at last year,” explained Comte.

“When I attack a competition, the objective is always the same: to win! However, we need to show humility, because TCR Europe will be bringing together some really good drivers this year. It will be just as complicated to prove our worth as in WTCR. Nonetheless, we are out to succeed.”

DG Sport Compétition are hopeful of running a second car during the year. Credit: Francois Flamand / DPPI

There is the possibility of the team running a second Peugeot 308 TCR in TCR Europe this season and team principal  Christian Jupsin explained.

Between now and the competition’s kick-off on the Hungaroring in a month’s time, we will be carrying out various test sessions. In fact, a second Peugeot 308 TCR DG Sport Compétition is available for a similar programme. All those interested should not hesitate to contact us.”

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

