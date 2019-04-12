Double points haul for Fin Green, on a challenging opening weekend at Brand Hatch

Ginetta Junior graduate, Fin Green, backed by Total Control Racing, had a challenging but overall good weekend, as the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup got underway at Brands Hatch.

After qualifying fifth on the grid for race 1, like most of the Pro drivers, poor tyre choice was his downfall in the changing conditions, opting for slicks and paying the price just 7 laps in, retiring after spinning off. Race 2 saw Fin make just a place, coming home in 7th, just one spot ahead of the top Am driver Nathan Heathcote.

Having settled in, Race 3, saw Green show his potential, sliding by Carl Shield, three laps in, then grabbing another place shortly after the Safety Car period, to go fifth. Green eventually settled for fifth after harassing forth placed Mike Epps for the remainder of the race, never quite managing to put a move on.

Green had this to say,“I’d best describe the weekend as a character building one but there are plenty of positives to come away with. It’s a fresh championship for me and the aim coming in was to get some points on the board and more importantly than that, build up my experience.

“Qualifying was difficult but we managed to come away with fifth. Sadly it wasn’t meant to be in race one, but we bounced back and brought home some solid points in races two and three. I wanted to put on a show and make it exciting for the fans in the last one, but unfortunately we couldn’t find a way past Mike.

“Overall it has been a good weekend and I’m keen to build on everything we have learnt here, go away and look over everything before coming back even stronger at the next round.”