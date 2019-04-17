Filippi to debut in TCR Europe with BRC Racing Team

The entry list for the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series has taken another twist, with the announcement of former single-seater expert Luca Filippi joining the field.

The move takes on a more interesting twist as the Italian driver will be driving for BRC Racing Team, who are already committed to a four-car Hyundai effort in this years FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The former GP2 front runner is looking forward to driving for the Italian team, continuing a long-standing relationship between the two parties.

“I can’t wait for my first race with the team. I worked with the Italian team since the beginning of their activity. I saw the racing department growing year after year until it became excellence in the international motoring scene,” explained Filippi.

“Among other things, I believe I have driven every racing car that has passed through the BRC workshop, for different reasons: friendship, curiosity, passion.”

Filippi’s debut will come in the season opener at the Hungaroring on the weekend of April 27-28 when TCR Europe runs alongside WTCR.

“Starting from Budapest, I can add further motivation: achieving great sporting satisfaction. I found an almost instinctive feeling with the Hyundai i30 N TCR, the car absolutely fits my driving style and I found myself comfortable from the first lap, both with the car and with the team,” said the Italian driver.

“I take this opportunity to thank Massimiliano Fissore, for offering me this professional opportunity. I will demonstrate my gratitude with facts starting from Budapest.”

Having already competed in both WTCR and TCR Italy in previous seasons and been responsible for the development of the Hyundai i30 N TCR, BRC Racing Team will be well placed to challenge for both titles in this year’s series.