GALLERY: Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland – Media & Test days

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland had its first official test of the 2019 season along with the annual media day at the Most circuit in Czech Republic. Here is a small selection of photos from the day.
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland had its first official test of the 2019 season along with the annual media day at the Most circuit in Czech Republic. Here is a small selection of photos from the day.
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.