GALLERY: Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland – Media & Test days

by Vince Pettit
Georgi Donchev (Huber Racing) - Credit: Porsche

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland had its first official test of the 2019 season along with the annual media day at the Most circuit in Czech Republic. Here is a small selection of photos from the day.

Team BWT Lechner Racing – Credit: Porsche

Team MSG/HRT Motorsport – Credit: Porsche

Credit: Porsche

Team FÖRCH Racing – Credit: Porsche

Credit: Porsche

Team FÖRCH Racing – Credit: Porsche

Georgi Donchev (Huber Racing) – Credit: Porsche

Credit: Porsche

Louis Henkefend – Credit: Porsche

Andreas Sczepansky – Credit: Porsche

Louis Henkefend – Credit: Porsche

Team QA Systems by Kurt Ecke Motorsport – Credit: Porsche

Igor Walilko (Overdrive Racing by Huber) – Credit: Porsche

Credit: Porsche

Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer – Lechner Racing Team – Credit: Porsche

Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

