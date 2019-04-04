Rallycross champion Heathcote keen to make Ginetta GT4 Supercup Debut

Nathan Heathcote is eager to make his Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup debut this weekend at his home circuit of Brands Hatch, a circuit which until very recently he’d never driven, but an opportunity arose to race in a Mazda MX5 Cup event which led to a win.

“I guess I jumped from karts to rallycross at quite an early age so I’ve actually never raced at Brands Hatch, or any of the other major UK tracks, which might seem a bit unusual!” explained Heathcote.

“So every day is a school day and each outing has been a learning experience which has been interesting. It was fun winning in the little MX5 recently, and it showed me some of the best places for overtaking.” he explained.

The 2017 MSA British Rallycross champion, is well aware what the Ginetta G55 is capable of after two successful tests recently, and that the 3.7 litre V6 power monster is “A very different animal compared to what I have driven previously in Rallycross”.

Heathcote is also aware that in the opening rounds qualifying will be key, as the tight 1.21 mile Brands Hatch Indy Circuit will offer little in the way of passing opportunities.

Despite this Heathcote, backed by Century Motorsport, is ready and willing to get under way: “I’m so ready now, it feels like it’s been a long winter of preparation and build-up and this is the first real chance to see how we will get on against the rest of the grid.

“It’s great that the first round is at least somewhere I’ve had a few laps and its really close to home so I’m looking forward to some decent support!

“We haven’t done a lot of set-up changes yet, that will come as we get more laps under our belt but I do know I need to be accurate and consistent. I think it’s realistic to go for a win in the ‘Am’ class but also good to get amongst the regulars, let’s see!”