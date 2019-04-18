BTCC

Honda tops Thruxton BTCC test

written by Stuart Richards
Dan Cammish BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

The annual TOCA test day at Thruxton has seen all runners and riders of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship take to the track in order to work through their test programmes and prepare for the trips to Thruxton later in the season.

Morning session

Videos of touring car flashes through the infamous Church corner showed that despite it being a test session, every driver were giving it their all to give their squads the valuable data that they desire.

The Honda stranglehold of the top times in Hampshire continued as Dan Cammish for Halfords Yuasa Racing set the quickest time in the morning session 0.685 seconds quicker than Colin Turkington in the Team BMW 330i M Sport.

Tom Ingram ended the morning third ahead of last years’ testing pace setter Ashley Sutton in fourth.

Cammish was pleased with the pace of his car, telling btcc.net, “It’s always nice to be quickest. We went very well here last year and did a good job. Matt (Neal) was on pole. Out of the box this morning, the car felt very strong.

“As a package we should be strong. Right now I’d have to say I’m glad we’re coming here twice.”

Afternoon session

The FK8 Honda Civic Type R was still the car to beat as Chris Smiley set the quickest time in the afternoon session just a few tenths off Cammish’s best in the morning.

With the new car showing the way, Rory Butcher in the old FK2 Civic Type R, still buoyant after his maiden win at Brands Hatch, set the second fastest time ahead of Sutton still comfortable in his Subaru Levorg GT in third.

Despite trying to keep his car safe from harm, Smiley still understood that it was important he produced some good pace, “This morning was the first time I’d driven at this circuit in this car before and around real high speed corners.

“So, the first session was about trying not to cause any damage – driving the car to where I thought was safe. Despite losing the tyres towards the end, I was matching the times we were doing early on so that’s a good sign.”

With Thruxton testing out of the way, all teams and drivers now focus on the next round of the BTCC at Donington Park next weekend.

Combined testing times

Position#DriverTeamCarTime
127Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R FK81:15.292
222Chris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R FK8+0.242
36Rory ButcherCobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance RacingHonda Civic Type R FK2+0.409
4116Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg GT+0.480
516Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingMercedes Benz A-Class+0.493
61Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+0.524
766Josh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R FK8+0.645
833Adam MorganMac Tools with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes Benz A-Class+0.679
9600Sam TordoffCobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance RacingHonda Civic Type R FK2+0.726
1080Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla GT+0.737
1177Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+0.886
129Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+1.009
13303Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R FK2+1.043
1415Tom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+1.058
153Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+1.180
1618Senna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg GT+1.235
1711Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+1.275
1848Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+1.282
1924Jake HillTrade Price Cars RacingAudi S3 Saloon+1.383
2012Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+1.404
2132Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes Benz A-Class+1.406
2225Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R FK8+1.733
2331Jack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+2.003
2428Nicolas HamiltonROKiT Racing with MotorbaseFord Focus RS+2.346
2519Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+2.376
2637Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6 GT+3.266
274Sam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6 GT+3.342
288Mark BlundellTrade Price Cars RacingAudi S3 Saloon+3.458
29777Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+5.07

*Time – Gap to fastest time

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

