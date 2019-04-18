Honda tops Thruxton BTCC test

The annual TOCA test day at Thruxton has seen all runners and riders of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship take to the track in order to work through their test programmes and prepare for the trips to Thruxton later in the season.

Morning session

Videos of touring car flashes through the infamous Church corner showed that despite it being a test session, every driver were giving it their all to give their squads the valuable data that they desire.

The Honda stranglehold of the top times in Hampshire continued as Dan Cammish for Halfords Yuasa Racing set the quickest time in the morning session 0.685 seconds quicker than Colin Turkington in the Team BMW 330i M Sport.

Tom Ingram ended the morning third ahead of last years’ testing pace setter Ashley Sutton in fourth.

Cammish was pleased with the pace of his car, telling btcc.net, “It’s always nice to be quickest. We went very well here last year and did a good job. Matt (Neal) was on pole. Out of the box this morning, the car felt very strong.

“As a package we should be strong. Right now I’d have to say I’m glad we’re coming here twice.”

Afternoon session

The FK8 Honda Civic Type R was still the car to beat as Chris Smiley set the quickest time in the afternoon session just a few tenths off Cammish’s best in the morning.

With the new car showing the way, Rory Butcher in the old FK2 Civic Type R, still buoyant after his maiden win at Brands Hatch, set the second fastest time ahead of Sutton still comfortable in his Subaru Levorg GT in third.

Despite trying to keep his car safe from harm, Smiley still understood that it was important he produced some good pace, “This morning was the first time I’d driven at this circuit in this car before and around real high speed corners.

“So, the first session was about trying not to cause any damage – driving the car to where I thought was safe. Despite losing the tyres towards the end, I was matching the times we were doing early on so that’s a good sign.”

With Thruxton testing out of the way, all teams and drivers now focus on the next round of the BTCC at Donington Park next weekend.

Combined testing times

Position # Driver Team Car Time 1 27 Dan Cammish Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 1:15.292 2 22 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 +0.242 3 6 Rory Butcher Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing Honda Civic Type R FK2 +0.409 4 116 Ashley Sutton Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg GT +0.480 5 16 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes Benz A-Class +0.493 6 1 Colin Turkington Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport +0.524 7 66 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 +0.645 8 33 Adam Morgan Mac Tools with Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes Benz A-Class +0.679 9 600 Sam Tordoff Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing Honda Civic Type R FK2 +0.726 10 80 Tom Ingram Team Toyota GB with Ginsters Toyota Corolla GT +0.737 11 77 Andrew Jordan BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 330i M Sport +0.886 12 9 Rob Collard Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra +1.009 13 303 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda Civic Type R FK2 +1.043 14 15 Tom Oliphant Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport +1.058 15 3 Tom Chilton Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher Ford Focus RS +1.180 16 18 Senna Proctor Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg GT +1.235 17 11 Jason Plato Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra +1.275 18 48 Ollie Jackson Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher Ford Focus RS +1.282 19 24 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3 Saloon +1.383 20 12 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 125i M Sport +1.404 21 32 Daniel Rowbottom Cataclean Racing with Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes Benz A-Class +1.406 22 25 Matt Neal Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 +1.733 23 31 Jack Goff RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport Volkswagen CC +2.003 24 28 Nicolas Hamilton ROKiT Racing with Motorbase Ford Focus RS +2.346 25 19 Bobby Thompson GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct Volkswagen CC +2.376 26 37 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG6 GT +3.266 27 4 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG6 GT +3.342 28 8 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3 Saloon +3.458 29 777 Michael Crees GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct Volkswagen CC +5.07

*Time – Gap to fastest time