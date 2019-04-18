Johnson and Hutchinson lining up for Honda

David Johnson and Ian Hutchinson will both ride for the factory Honda team at this years Isle Of Man TT in the RST Superbike, Superstock and Senior races on Honda’s CBR1000RR SP2 Fireblade. The team is also preparing a CBR600RR for both Supersport races for Hutchinson to use.

Johnson who made his debut at the TT in 2010 using a privately entered Honda on which he was that years fastest newcomer. Johnson has improved year on year around the 37.75 mile mountain circuit claiming three fourth place finishes. Johnson also came close to the podium in last years Superbike race riding for the Gulf Racing BMW squad. With a fastest lap of 131.595mph set in the 2015 Senior TT Johnson is the twelfth fastest rider of all time around the course.

Hutchinson continues with the Honda team for a second season following his return from injury he suffered at the 2017 TT. Hutchinson who is otherwise known as the “Bingley Bullet” is coming into this season looking to add to his 16 TT wins. With more bike time already under his belt Hutchinson is aiming to return to winning form.

The teams first Road Race outing will be at the North West 200 in May.

“I am really happy to join the Honda Racing team for this season.” said Johnson. “Over the years they have been incredibly successful on the roads and won a lot at the TT.

“I feel that I will gel with the Fireblade, so im very excited to get started and ride the bikes.With Hutchy getting fitter from his injuries I think we’ll work together well and I have some great people around me in the team.

“I can’t wait to get back to the UK and start testing.”

Ian Hutchinson added, “Im feeling confident coming into the season on the roads. Last year was about building back up and learning the Fireblade again.

“The results were a little disappointing, as they didn’t reflect the hard work that went in behind the scenes. But since the TT I have been out on a track Fireblade and also my road bike, so with that mileage and the testing programme we have for this year, I think we’ll be in a strong position when we arrive at the North West 200.

“I’m keen to get started and looking forward to the teams first test.”

Jonny Twelevetrees, Honda Team Manager was happy to confirm his lineup ahead of this years event. “I’m really pleased to have Davo with the team for this season, hes been a strong contender since his debut in 2010 and i know it wont be long before he’s on the TT podium.

“He had a good season last year with two 4th places at the TT and a podium at the Ulster, so im excited to see what he can do on the Fireblade this year.

“With Hutchy we’re certainly going to see a huge difference compared to last year. Since the TT he’s had a lot of quality bike time, both on track and also road riding, as always he training hard and will be coming in the season right back up there.

“So I think we’re in for some good racing. I’m looking forward to getting everyone together at the first test so we can start pushing on. It’s a long time between races so the competitiveness has time to build up.”