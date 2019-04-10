King comes away from Brands Hatch with an early Ginetta Supercup championship lead

Harry King and Elite Motorsport, have returned with a vengeance to the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup, taking podium finishes in all three races, including a race win, at Brands Hatch in the season opener.

Friday saw King on the pace in the free practice session, then Saturday he claimed pole position for race 1 by just 0.070 seconds from Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns.

Opting for slicks, with a light rain falling, turned out to be the wrong choice and saw King drop down the field to sixth, where he stayed, taking second in class and seventh overall; Finishing the race as the top slick shod driver.

Race two saw King second on the grid, behind Reece Somerfield. After five laps he made his move, down the inside on Paddock Hill bend, to take the lead, going away from Privateer Somerfield, to finish the race twelve seconds clear.

Race three saw King put a move on Somerfield once more to take second, but never quite managing to get to Burns out in front, crossing the line a couple of seconds adrift.

“I’d say that was mission accomplished for the first weekend,” he said. “I don’t think there is much more I could have done with the opening race and the weather conditions, but the second race was fantastic.

“The team did a great job with the car and to win in the way we did was brilliant.

“In the final race, I worked hard to get up to second but when I did, things were quite even with Will in terms of lap times and I had to settle for second – but two seconds and a win is a great haul of points from the weekend as a whole.

“It was important for me to make a statement in the opening round and lay down a marker for the season ahead, and I’d rather go to Donington Park as the leader than the chaser.

“Hopefully we can do similar there to maintain our early position in the standings.”