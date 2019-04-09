Myatt Snider racing full-time in Whelen Euro Series

Myatt Snider is heading across the Atlantic Ocean. On Tuesday, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series veteran announced he would be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’s Elite 2 Division for the 2019 season.

He will drive the #48 Ford Mustang for Racing Engineering. On Twitter, he posted his paint scheme:

I guess the cat's out of the bag. Excited to get this season rolling with @REOfficial! First stop: Valencia 😎 pic.twitter.com/d62UBIsFuG — Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) April 9, 2019

The son of NBC NASCAR reporter Marty Snider, Myatt competed full-time in the Truck Series in 2018 with ThorSport Racing, for whom he finished ninth in points. In 34 career Truck starts between 2016 and 2019, he has 12 top-ten finishes and a best finish of second at Talladega Superspeedway in fall 2018. Snider scaled back to a part-time schedule with ThorSport in 2019; as of the series’ latest race, he has run two events in 2019 (twenty-first at Daytona International Speedway and sixth at Martinsville Speedway).

Snider will not be the only full-time American in the Euro Series. 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, who joined the series in 2018 and finished fourteenth in points, will continue competing for the Elite 1 title in 2019. Other notable series newcomers include 1997 Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series champion Rubén García Jr.