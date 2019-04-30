FIA WEC24 Hours of Le Mans

No Fuel-per-Lap Limits for LMP1 Privateers

by Alice Holloway
The fuel-per-lap limits that have been on the LMP1 Privateers during the Superseason have been removed ahead of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The LMP1 Privateers will no longer be hampered by lifting and costing to meet the per lap fuel usage limits as the FIA World Endurance Championship has scrapped this rule ahead of the penultimate round of the Superseason.

The LMP1 Privateers have been forced, in the past, to meet strict per lap fuel usage limits during the 2018/19 season with massive fluctuation between the rounds. Arguably, this has aided Toyota Gazoo Racing in securing race victories by three or four laps.

In the wake of the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA and Automobile Club de l’Ouest agreed to reduce the need for Privateers to lift and cost, a ruling that has slowly been leading to the irradiation of the fuel usage limit rule.

It seems that this is a turning point for the WEC in an attempt to bring the competition back to the LMP1 class, as Toyota still have a fuel limit per lap. The Equivalence of Technology bulletin that has been released ahead of the Belgium round stated that fuel usage was ‘unlimited’ for privateers, whilst Toyota have 71.3MJ per lap.

The new ruling is a positive step for the competition, but it is yet unclear as to how or if this rule will be in effect for the finale and prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Maximum fuel flow and petrol allowed per stint has remained the same as it was for the 1,000 Miles of Sebring in March for both Privateers and Toyota.

