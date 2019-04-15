British GT

Ollie Wilkinson set for British GT debut at Oulton Park: ‘I’ve got a good feel for the car and I’m building my confidence with every outing’

by Samuel Gill
Photo Credit: Gary Parravani/ Xynamic
Oulton Park marks Ollie's race debut in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Ollie Wilkinson will make his debut in British GT next weekend (20-22 April) with his first run in the Optimum Motorsport-run Aston Martin Vantage V8 GT3.

Wilkinson is no stranger to the British GT paddock with previous experience in Ginetta GT5 Challenge in 2017.

Teaming with Bradley Ellis, they can count on previous experience competing together with Pro-Am wins and podiums previously in last year’s International GT Open.

He spoke ahead of his debut and admitted its a dream come true to be driving in the series.

“The first time I went to Oulton Park to see the British GT cars, I didn’t dream that less than two years later I would be driving one at the pinnacle of British motorsport as an Aston Martin Racing Academy driver,” said Wilkinson.

In terms of goals and aspirations, after they get a feel for the car he wants to push on for wins and podiums.

“It’s going to be a big year adapting to a new series and learning the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, but testing has gone well, I’ve got a good feel for the car and I’m building my confidence with every outing.

“Aside from mastering the car, my biggest challenge will be battling against a vastly more experienced field of drivers who have been racing in the series for years.

“We won’t know our true pace until we get to Oulton and we obviously need time to settle into the car and format, but we’re hoping for a strong start and to soon be pushing for race wins. I can’t wait to get started.”

