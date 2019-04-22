The opening round of the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship was one to remember for OMG Racing Suzuki as they secured their first-ever podium and victory.

Josh Elliott took the team’s maiden podium in the opening race at Silverstone after crossing the line in second, however within the hour he was named as the winner following a time penalty for Tarran Mackenzie.

Elliott had been applying the pressure on Mackenzie and fellow McAMS Yamaha rider, Jason O’Halloran for most of the race. He would fall back a little towards the end, however a last lap lunge by Mackenzie ended with O’Halloran being knocked off his bike. Mackenzie was later penalised and Elliott inherited the race win.

Elliott followed this up with similarly impressive display in race two, securing another podium in second. Once again, he had pushed Mackenzie all the way in the battle for victory.

Speaking about his and the team’s maiden victory, Elliott said:

“A fantastic weekend! The OMG team have worked so hard and they gave me a great bike for the races. To come away leading the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is amazing. We’ll continue to work hard and focus on Oulton Park now. Thanks to everyone for your messages and support!”

It was a weekend of firsts for the team, as they also made it through to Qualifying 3 for the first time. All of this comes just 12 months after OMG Racing made their debut in BSB. Last season they had a one rider project with Gino Rea, however for 2019 they increased to two-man squad – with Luke Mossey lining up alongside Elliot.

Mossey gave the team further reason to celebrate by picking up two top six finishes on his Suzuki debut – fourth in race one, and a sixth place finish in race two. The two-time BSB race winner is delighted with the performance of his new team:

“Well what can I say, round one definitely didn’t disappoint! All in all, it was a great weekend but I feel like we were robbed today in the races by other people’s issues, saying that we come away fourth in the championship! “We’ve shown our pace all weekend during the practice sessions and I think we’ve got a really good package. I’m looking forward to Oulton and properly getting our season underway.”

After a successful opening weekend, Elliott shares top spot in the championship with Mackenzie, with both riders on 45 points – the same as the team recorded in their entire 2018 campaign. Meanwhile, Mossey sits fourth in the standings, 22 points behind his team-mate.

Team principal, Paul Curran is delighted with the team’s progress:

“Amazing really that from founding the team last year to developing the bike like we have and the hard work over the winter, we leave Silverstone leading the championship with two podiums. There’s shock, but also not so much shock. P1 and P4 in the championship at the moment is pretty damn amazing, and both riders rode incredibly well across the two races. “Big thanks to the team, all the guys who work in the garage and behind the scenes and a massive shout out to our Team Owner Alan Gardner who made all this possible. Onwards and upwards and now we look towards the test at Oulton Park”

Round two of the 2019 BSB season takes place at Oulton Park on 4-6 May 2019.