TCR Europe

PCR Sport expand for two car assault on TCR Europe

by Phil Kinch
written by Phil Kinch
PCR Sport expand for two car assault on TCR Europe
PCR Sport. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe Touring Car Series

PCR Sport have confirmed that they will return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season with an expanded two-car lineup.

After taking Mikel Azcona to the 2018 Drivers Title last year, the team will run two CUPRA TCR machines under two different names.

Georgia’s Davit Kajaia returns to TCR Competition after a sabbatical year, where he will drive a CUPRA run by the Spanish outfit under the banner of PCR Sport with Georgia.

Davit Kajaia returns to international motorsport in the 2019 TCR Europe Series. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR International Series

Kajaia has good form in touring car racing spending two seasons in the TCR International Series, where he claimed a famous victory at Rustavi, in front of his home fans in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.

“I am so happy to have this opportunity to re-join TCR, this time in the European Series, representing again Mia Force and Georgia, throughout the past season I have only been thinking about this return,” said Kajaia.

“Unfortunately we made quite a late arrangement and this has left me without the chance of a pre-season test. But I am sure that working with a highly professional team like PCR Sport will help me minimize this issue. I can hardly wait to get behind the steering wheel again!”

PCR Sport took Mikel Azcona to the 2018 TCR Europe title. Credit: Florent Gooden / DPPI

The second CUPRA TCR will be run by the team on behalf of Qatar’s Motorsport Authority QMMF. Triple Qatar Touring Car Champion Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi will make his debut in TCR Europe under the banner of QMMF Racing.

The 29-year-old driver from Doha was also a class winner in the 2017 Spa-Francorchamps 12-hour race.

“I’m so delighted to be part of such a prestigious championship in which I will be able to rub shoulders with experienced competitors from all over Europe,” said Al-Khelaifi.

“I know the journey won’t be easy but I am sure that I will learn and develop a lot. I am also very proud to be the first Qatari driver to ever commit to a full circuit racing series in Europe.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

Related articles

Filippi to debut in TCR Europe with BRC...

Comte and DG Sport Compétition switch to TCR...

TCR Series Roundup – 31st March 2019

New 2019 Balance of Performance released by WSC

Coronel announces TCR Europe campaign alongside WTCR commitment

Files returns to Target Competition for TCR Europe...

TCR Series Roundup – 24th March 2019

Team WRT reveal liveries for WTCR and TCR...

Homola joins Target Competition’s assault on TCR Europe

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More