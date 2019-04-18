PCR Sport expand for two car assault on TCR Europe

PCR Sport have confirmed that they will return to the TCR Europe Touring Car Series for the 2019 season with an expanded two-car lineup.

After taking Mikel Azcona to the 2018 Drivers Title last year, the team will run two CUPRA TCR machines under two different names.

Georgia’s Davit Kajaia returns to TCR Competition after a sabbatical year, where he will drive a CUPRA run by the Spanish outfit under the banner of PCR Sport with Georgia.

Kajaia has good form in touring car racing spending two seasons in the TCR International Series, where he claimed a famous victory at Rustavi, in front of his home fans in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.

“I am so happy to have this opportunity to re-join TCR, this time in the European Series, representing again Mia Force and Georgia, throughout the past season I have only been thinking about this return,” said Kajaia.

“Unfortunately we made quite a late arrangement and this has left me without the chance of a pre-season test. But I am sure that working with a highly professional team like PCR Sport will help me minimize this issue. I can hardly wait to get behind the steering wheel again!”



The second CUPRA TCR will be run by the team on behalf of Qatar’s Motorsport Authority QMMF. Triple Qatar Touring Car Champion Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi will make his debut in TCR Europe under the banner of QMMF Racing.

The 29-year-old driver from Doha was also a class winner in the 2017 Spa-Francorchamps 12-hour race.

“I’m so delighted to be part of such a prestigious championship in which I will be able to rub shoulders with experienced competitors from all over Europe,” said Al-Khelaifi.

“I know the journey won’t be easy but I am sure that I will learn and develop a lot. I am also very proud to be the first Qatari driver to ever commit to a full circuit racing series in Europe.”