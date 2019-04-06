Reece Somerfield takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup win at a Wet Brands Hatch

Privateer, Reece Somerfield, took victory in the first race of the Ginetta GT4 Supercup season, nearly a second and a half ahead of top Am Class driver Darron Lewis, who on his debut race took an impressive second place overall finish as he rose from nineteenth on the grid.

Many of the top drivers took a gamble on slicks hoping that the weather would change and the track would dry, but the opposite happened. AK Motorsport runner Carl Shield, paid the price at the start of the second lap, locking up whilst going into Paddock Hill Bend, taking Carl Garnett with him into the gravel.

As the safety car came out Jack Oliphant pitted to make the switch to wet tyres, losing a lap in the process. Tom Barley and Nathan Heathcote did the same, but at the end of the safety Car period, losing significantly more time.

The race had already been reduced in length by a lap, in favour of a second formation lap, but after the incident it was limited to 20 minutes, and ultimately red flagged after Will Burns went off at Clearways with just a few minutes to go.

Fin Green was unlucky as a result of the red flag as he entered the pits just seconds before, the move meant he was classified as a non-finisher.

James Kell came in third overall and second in the Am class, from twelfth on grid. Fourth and fifth places were taken by Lee Frost, Paul Taylor, while Lucky Khera made up 12 places to round out the top six.

Harry King started the race on slicks, and had lost two places by the end of third lap; He managed to hold on and keep the rest of the field behind him, to finish second in the Pro class, and seventh overall. He was followed home by Tom Hibbert, taking eighth overall and third in the Pro class. Mike Epps came home ninth and Peter Bassill moved from the very back of the grid rounds out the top ten.

The Rob Boston Racing pair of Dan Kirby and Simon Rudd finished eleventh and twelfth places, followed by Colin White, who had a brief coming together with Fin Green earlier in the race. Barley the last Pro class driver and finished the race in fourteenth place. Fifteenth was Heathcote, a lap down with Oliphant last, two laps behind.

Fastest lap was taken by second placed Lewis, with a time of 54.774, stealing it from Somerfield.