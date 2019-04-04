SEASON PREVIEW: 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup

This coming weekend sees the return of the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup, back for its ninth season, running alongside the BTCC.

There is a number of new faces joining the ranks and it promises to be another great season with racing likely to be close in both the Pro and Am classes.

At the top of this years entry list is Harry King, returning with Elite Motorsport, for their second season. With a valiant third overall last season, he now has his sights set on the title, especially since he is the only driver out of the top six to be returning this year.

Another returnee is Carl Shield, once again backed by AK Motorsport. Shield had a challenging first season in the Supercup, finishing eighth overall in the Pro class, despite running on a limited budget. This season he’s joined at AK, by Carl Garnett, who steps up from the Mazda MX5 Supercup to run in the Am class.

Team Hard have four entries this year championship, Darron Lewis, makes his debut in the Am Class after 2 years in the Britcar Endurance Championship. Paul Taylor returns to the team, after making his debut in the final rounds of 2017, also running in the Am class. Tom Barley makes the move to GT4’s to debut in the Pro class after 2 great seasons in Britcar, finishing second in class in 2017 and the second overall in 2018. The final Man on the team is Mike Epps, also to race in the Pro Class. Epps brings a heap of experience, having raced for two seasons in the BTCC, and then back in the Renault Clio Cup last year.

Rob Boston Racing also return to the Championship with a four car line-up. James Kell, in only his second season of racing moves up to the Supercup, after racing Mazda MX5’s in his debut season. Dan Kirby returns to Ginetta racing after a flirtation with the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, also in the Am Class. Simon Rudd is another new face, moving into the Pro Class from Britcar, he’s set to go up against his former teammate Tom Barley which should make for some interesting racing. Will Burns rounds out RBR’s lineup, returning to the Supercup after a 2 year break, no doubt eager to challenge for the title he missed out on in 2016 by only 3 points.

The recently born, Declan Jones Racing, make their debut this season with two entrants in the Am class. Lucky Khera returns to the championship, after making the move from Butler Motorsport. He is to be joined by a returning Lee Frost who has also made the jump from Butler.

Century Motorsport return again this season, with three Am class entries. Nathan Heathcote makes his Ginetta debut after winning the 2017 MSA Rallycross Championship. Joining Heathcote, will be Peter Bassill who brings a wealth of experience to the team. And Jack Oliphant rounds out the trio, making the step up from the Ginetta G40 Cup, after placing second overall in 2018.

Finn Green is a new face for 2019, moving up from Ginetta Juniors to compete with Total Control Racing in the Pro class. Also in the Pro class, Tom Hibbert returns with Triple M Motorsport for his third season in the Supercup.

Reece Somerfield rounds out the Pro class, as the only privateer, retuning for his sixth Season; And finally at the tender age of 62, Colin White returns with his own team CWS to round off the Am class.