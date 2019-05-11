Bentley sets pace in Free Practice

Free practice for round 2 of the Blancpain Endurance Cup on a cool Silverstone circuit. The #107 Bentley of M-sport go quickest with Jordan Pepper laying down a 2:00.009.

Friday’s Bronze test was topped by the #333 Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing in the hands of Rinat Salikhov. Salikhov posted a 2:01.407 just 0.1secs quicker than the #188 Aston Martin of Garage 59 who also topped the AM cup class. Third Quickest of the test was the #77 Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport just another tenth slower than the Aston Martin.

Saturdays free practice was the first time we saw all of the cars out on circuit for the first time of the weekend, with 48 on circuit at once it can be a hectic session as new drivers begin to learn the circuit.

The session started with clearing skies and the sun finally burning through the mornings overcast conditions, it didn’t take long for the skies to clear and temperatures to rise.

With a firm breeze from behind as the cars entered maggots, the cars were a bit twitchy as the temperatures were still a tad low. Quite a few were cutting across beckets as they were losing the back end and having to straighten up.

Team M-Sport Bentley weren’t hanging around and soon got on the pace as they began to drop the lap times.

Jordan Pepper got straight on it and starting ticking off the times edging closer to the 2 minutes barrier but couldn’t quite crack it. Setting a 2:00.009 Pepper shows the second Generation Bentley has got the pace this weekend after it’s first year of development.

Second quickest in the session was the #52 of AF Corse, a Pro-AM class car putting itself right in the mix with a 2:00.058 just 0.049 slower than the Bentley at the top of the timing sheets.

Third Quickest was another Pro-AM class car, the #97 Oman Racing Racing with TF Sport.

Silver Cup class was headed by Attempto Racing with Steijn Schothorst, Peter Schothorst and Mattia Drudi Onboard.

Overall the times within the session were close seeing the top 24 cars all within a second of each other.