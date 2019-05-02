Crutchlow looking to kick-start his season at Jerez

It’s been a difficult couple of rounds for Cal Crutchlow, but the Brit is now looking to secure a positive result for him and the LCR Honda team at Jerez.

After qualifying on the front-row at The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) two weeks ago, Crutchlow looked to be in a strong position to secure his second podium of the season. However, whilst homing in on Valentino Rossi for second the Brit would crash out of the race.

His retirement at COTA came after his controversial ride-through penalty for a jump start in Argentina. Crutchlow seemed to be the only rider who could compete with Marc Marquez for the victory, but instead was forced to settle for 13th.

Crutchlow is now looking to put these two races behind him and is focused on securing a positive result in Spain. Ahead of the weekend, he said:

“I’m really looking forward to racing to Jerez, which is a circuit that I like and where I’ve had some good performances, like pole position last year. We know the circuit is good for us and we are able to be fast there, so hopefully we can have a good strong weekend. I think it’s very important to have a good result after the disappointments of Argentina and America.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team over the weekend and we are all motivated to work hard alongside Honda to get another good result.”

After picking up only three points in the last two races, Crutchlow finds himself eighth in the championship standings. However, he remains only 11 points behind Danilo Petrucci in fifth, so he will know that he can move up the order this weekend.

The opening free practice sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix begin tomorrow (6 May). Qualifying One is scheduled to begin at 13:10 on Saturday, followed by Qualifying Two at 13:35. The race is due to begin at 13:00 on Sunday.