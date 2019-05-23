Files ready for Hockenheim return

After enjoying an exciting first weekend of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, Josh Files is returning to familiar ground for rounds three and four this weekend: The Hockenheimring.

Files started his TCR career with Target Competition, competing in the ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship, where he secured the driver’s title two years in a row (2016 and 2017) at the wheel of a Honda Civic FK2. This weekend will see the Triple TCR Champion return to Hockenheim with knowledge on his side.

“It’s honestly great to be coming back to Hockenheim, a circuit that I have many fond memories of. Together with Target, we took both German titles here so it’s a track I know and love,” explained Files

“That’s not to say I can go into the weekend expecting it to be easy. The track is very difficult to find a good balance and the competition this year really is another level. It certainly won’t be easy.”

In Hungary, Files started off well by chasing home team-mate Mat’o Homola to take second place in race one before enjoying a race of epic proportions as he propelled himself from last position on the thirty-eight car grid to finish in eighth place at the flag in race two. Using dry tyres on a damp track surface.

After the first weekend of competition, the Balance of Performance in TCR Europe has seen the Hyundai’s remain on sixty kilos of compensation weight whilst all other models in the field have dropped to thirty kilos of compensation weight.

With this in mind as well as a very competitive field that is comprised of some of the best drivers and teams in Europe, the British driver is fully aware that he has a tough challenge ahead of him.

“To make our lives just that little bit harder, all of the other cars have lost thirty kilos or more in weight so we will be up against it and really need to bring our A game. But I like a challenge and I love a fight so rest assured I’ll be pushing from the off!”