GT4 Début for the new Audi R8 LMS GT4

Next weekend at Snetterton, Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding will become the first drivers of an Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the British GT Championship, run by Steller Motorsport.

This Pro/Am driver pairing is well acquainted with each other and the rest of the paddock. Fielding is renowned around GT paddocks and was constantly impressing when he drove in British GT4 last year. Meanwhile Williams has been with Steller for the past four years.

Over the past few years Steller Engineering has made frequent appearances with Toyota. The team was originally named in the 2019 record-breaking full-season entry list; but this was alongside a to-be-confirmed manufacturer.

However, team principal Gary Blackman’s previous history with Audi makes this reveal not so surprising. His knowledge of the manufacturer will prove vital for the team. He added, “Audi always builds a competitive and reliable race car, so we hope and expect to be in the mix in GT4 very quickly.”

This will be the first time an Audi R8 GT4 will compete in British GT, despite the car being approved at the start of 2018.

The addition of this Audi could result in a record-breaking nine manufacturers racing against each other at Snetterton in GT4.

Steller Engineering also revealed that its sister company, Steller Performance, is continuing to work on developing a parallel GT4 programme with another manufacturer.

At least one of the cars is expected at the remaining six rounds, starting in Norfolk on 18/19 May. If one thing is for certain, they will be hoping for a stellar performance.