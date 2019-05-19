LIVE: 2019 British GT Championship – Snetterton Race 1

The 2019 British GT Championship is about to unleash round 3 of the season on the 2.97 miles of Snetterton’s 300 Circuit. This live blog covers all the action as it happens.

Tom Gamble took a surprise pole in GT3 for Century Motorsport. The BMW M6 GT3 lines up on the inside of the front row with the fast starting championship leaders Barwell Motorsport and Sam de Haan for company. In GT4 the pole went to Scott Maxwell who gave Multimatic Motorsports their third pole in three races with the Ford Mustang GT4. He shares the front row with series debutants Steller Motorsport and Richard Williams.

This page will refresh automatically.