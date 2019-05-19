British GT

LIVE: 2019 British GT Championship – Snetterton Race 1

by Nick Smith
written by Nick Smith
LIVE: 2019 British GT Championship – Snetterton Race 1
Credit: BritishGT.com/Jakob Ebrey Photography

The 2019 British GT Championship is about to unleash round 3 of the season on the 2.97 miles of Snetterton’s 300 Circuit. This live blog covers all the action as it happens.

Tom Gamble took a surprise pole in GT3 for Century Motorsport. The BMW M6 GT3 lines up on the inside of the front row with the fast starting championship leaders Barwell Motorsport and Sam de Haan for company. In GT4 the pole went to Scott Maxwell who gave Multimatic Motorsports their third pole in three races with the Ford Mustang GT4. He shares the front row with series debutants Steller Motorsport and Richard Williams.

This page will refresh automatically.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing. In my spare time I run a haulage company!

Related articles

Scott Malvern Breaks Qualifying Record Enroute to Pole

Century’s Gamble Pays Out with Pole

Team ABBA Claim FP2 Honours at Snetterton

TF Sport Take Top Spot in FP1

PREVIEW: 2019 British GT Championship – Snetterton

Tom Gamble Joins Century Motorsport for Snetterton

WPI Motorsport Switch to GT3 Lamborghini

GT4 Début for the new Audi R8 LMS...

British GT – Oulton Park – Mercedes and...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More