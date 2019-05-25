McGuiness To Ride In Supersport TT Races

Twenty-three times Isle Of Man TT winner John McGuinness has made a last minute deal to ride in both Monster Energy Supersport races at this years Isle Of Man TT races for the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles team.

The Batley based team, who McGuinness rode for between 2007 and 2014, will supply him with a Honda CBR600RR. He will join the team’s two regular riders, Davey Todd and Conor Cummins, in both of the four-lap races.

During his previous stint with the team McGuinness, who is often known as “The Morecambe Missile”, had a number of notable finishes. This included his best ever lap in the Supersport class, in 2013, with an average speed of 127.210mph on his way to finishing third. McGuinness also took a string of second places finishes 2007, 2008 and 2009.

McGuinness, in total, has had ten top five finishes for the team in the Supersport category. He also took victories for the Padgetts team in the 2008 Senior TT and the 2012 Superstock TT. John will be hoping for more of the same as he returns to a team he has had success with in the past.

This new deal means that McGuinness will contest the RST Superbike Race, the Dunlop Senior and the Bennetts Lightweight TT for the Norton Squad, as well as riding in the TT Zero race for electric bikes, with Mugen.

The Senior TT, which many would consider to the blue-ribboned event of series, will be the ninety-ninth TT start for the twenty-three times winner.