MotoGP Ace Dovizioso to Make DTM Debut at Misano with Audi

Audi have confirmed that MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso will join the team at Misano.

For the one weekend (7-9 June) the Italian will switch his Ductai Desmosedici GP for the cockpit of an Audi RS5 DTM.

The opportunity for Dovizioso has come about as full time WRT driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be in Canada fulfilling his Haas F1 Team duties.

With thirteen victories and 53 podium finishes to his name, Dovizioso is currently one of the most successful riders in the MotoGP.

In the past two years, the Italian finished runner up to Marc Marquez – after four races in 2019 he sits third just three points off championship leader Marquez.

By making the jump into the DTM, Dovizioso joins John Surtees, Mike Hailwood and Johnny Cecotto all of whom were successful on two and four wheels with the latter enjoying great success in the DTM.

“I love cars and I feel lucky to be able to race with the Audi RS 5 DTM,” said Dovizioso. “It’s tough to find the time to prepare for it during the MotoGP season but I am really looking forward to compete in such a high-level context as the DTM. The car is amazing, but it’s a different challenge compared with my Desmosedici GP and I need to get prepared, so I did many laps in the simulator before stepping into it for the first time. Misano is a special track for every Italian driver and the place where I scored an incredible win last year so I’m very excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

"It will be nice to race at Misano, I live less than 70km from the track" – Andrea Dovizioso

Dovi, as he is known in the MotoGP world, will familiarise himself with the Audi during an intensive two-day test at Misano ahead of the race.

“This is a big deal – and not just for MotoGP fans,” said Gerhard Berger, Chairman of the DTM umbrella organisation ITR. “I’m really pleased that our manufacturers are supporting the concept of high-profile guest drivers once again this season.”

In 2018, former DTM champion Mattias Ekström at Hockenheim, ChampCar legend and Olympic gold medallist Alessandro Zanardi at Misano and World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier at the Red Bull Ring made one-off appearances.

“I’m delighted that in Andrea Dovizioso we managed to get a real superstar to race as a guest in the DTM,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. “MotoGP riders are true heroes in Italy. Andrea hails from the Misano area, won the Motorcycle Grand Prix there last year and is going to attract many additional fans. We’re already extremely excited to see how he’s going to fare in his DTM debut.

“That he’s taking time out for the DTM between two MotoGP races is fantastic and not to be taken for granted at all. I’d like to particularly thank Ducati’s CEO Claudio Domenicali and Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, who agreed to this guest entry. That’s a big thing for the DTM and for motorsport in general.”

Ahead of his DTM outing, Dovi has two more rounds of the MotoGP in France and Italy, with his trip to Misano falling between the Italian and Catalan rounds of the championship.

Berger added: “It will be fascinating to watch how one of the best motorcyclists in the world adapts to the challenge of DTM. The world will be watching intently.”