Stellar TV line-up announced for the inaugural W Series

The inaugural W Series kicks off this weekend and there’s some familiar faces set to front the first female-only single seater racing series.

Broadcaster Lee McKenzie, who presents the F1 highlights show on Channel 4, will front the show alongside Sky Sports journalist Ted Kravitz.

Fan favourite Kravitz is well-liked amongst motorsport fans and he will replicate his pit-lane role from his F1 duties in the new W Series. Channel 4 will no doubt be hoping his roving reporting will attract even more interest from motorsport fans as the W Series has its first ever race in Hockenheim this weekend.

Ex Formula 1 driver David Coulthard is a director of the W Series and had a hand in picking the series’ first ever drivers as a judge during a three day intensive assessment in Austria earlier this year.

Coulthard will not only bring his wealth of racing experience to the commentary box of the W Series but he also has knowledge of all the drivers on the grid having had a part in selecting the 18 who will line-up on Sunday.

Joining Coulthard in the commentary role will be Claire Cottingham who is a freelance motorsport presenter and reporter and boosts the W Series’ aim of having multiple role for women in the sport.

Hockenheim is the first ever destination for the W Series with two free practice sessions taking place on Friday 3 May before qualifying and the race on Saturday.

The W Series inaugural season will consist of six races and will be one of the support series’ for the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) Championship.