VIDEO: On Home Soil – Bentley Team M-Sport Take On Round 2 Of The Blancpain GT Series At Silverstone

Round 2 of the Blancpain GT Series season saw Bentley Team M-Sport take the short trip to Silverstone, for what would be the team’s first home race of the season. And this year, there is added cause for celebration, with Bentley honouring 100 years since its arrival into motorsport in 1919.

Speaking to Mobil 1 The Grid, drivers Jules Gounon, Steven Kane, Jordan Pepper, Alex Buncombe, Andy Soucek and Maxime Soulet are joined by team managers Matthew Wilson and Chris Gray to dissect what would turn out to be an exciting weekend of racing on home soil.