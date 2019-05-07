Williams Advanced Engineering to design and supply Extreme E batteries

Extreme E have announced a new partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering to supply batteries for the newly-launched Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) off-road racing series which is set to commence in January 2021.

It has been announced that Williams will design and supply batteries for the new category of racing in extreme environments across the globe.

The batteries will build on the technology that Williams used to assemble the batteries for Formula E during the first four seasons of the all-electric single-seater championship. But they will be build to withstand extreme environments, conditions and terrains, with the batteries designed to be have a power output of 470 KW. Williams will thenceforth ensure that that the teams have identical 54 KWh battery packs to be used during the first two seasons of the series.

Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering was proud to start this new and exciting project at the dawn of a new era for motorsport and said:

“The team at Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in its achievements powering the first four seasons of Formula E, at a better than 99.5 per cent reliability rate. Williams Advanced Engineering is very much looking forward to powering Extreme E, showing the capabilities of electric vehicles even in really tough conditions.

“We’ve taken the technology for electric vehicles from the race track to the road and it’ll be great to drive public awareness and acceptance of them still further with the challenging conditions of Extreme E.”

Extreme E will race in some of the most hostile environments on the planet and will hope to highlight the strife onto these environments. The locations for the first season of the championship include the Tropical Rainforest, the Sahara Desert, Arctic Circle, Indian Ocean Islands and the Himalayas.

Operating partner of Extreme and Founder and CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag said following the announcement that:

“When starting a new project like Extreme E, it’s important to build a strong foundation of partners with motorsport pedigree. With Williams Advanced Engineering we have a partner with a proven track record – across a number of disciplines and industries – and Formula E in particular, where they delivered high-performance, efficient and reliable batteries.

“Racing in remote and extreme environments is a different challenge altogether and I’m excited to team up with Williams once again to bring Extreme E to life.”