WPI Motorsport Switch to GT3 Lamborghini

Michael Igoe and Adam Wilcox will switch to the main GT3 class at Snetterton for the rest of the season, as they change from the GTC-spec Porsche 911 that they ran at Oulton Park, to a GT3 Lamborghini Huracan.

The team made its championship début at Oulton Park where Igoe and Wilcox recorded a best result of eighth overall.

WPI Motorsport always saw its GTC entry as a learning curve to help them towards a GT3 attack at some point in the future.

“We really enjoyed ourselves at Oulton Park – the GTC entry provided a perfect introduction to British GT following our Britcar and GT Cup outings last season,” said Igoe.

However, Igoe was quick to add that, “When we originally lodged the entry, we expected to race the Porsche full-time, but that plan evolved fairly rapidly and we soon agreed internally to switch to GT3.”

Despite the rapid switch, Igoe is well aware that “it won’t be easy. The racing at Oulton, especially during the Am stints, looked very intense! But we’re here to compete against the best and feel ready to do that.”

The addition of the WPI Lamborghini on 18/19 May will be the 15th full-season senior class entry for the 2019 Championship. Snetterton looks set to have an array of new machinery with the new Audi R8 GT4 and the GT Marques’ Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport also making their débuts next weekend.

It’s safe to say, British GT is finally back to its glory days with a packed grid, multiple manufacturers and quality drivers throughout.