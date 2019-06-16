2019 24 Hours of Le Mans – Hour 15 Update – Toyota continue to lead the way as the sun rises

15 hours of the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans and Toyota continue to lead the overall standings, extending their lead by 3 laps with the Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José Maria López #7 TS050 heading the field

After crashing during hour 14, the #49 ARC Bratislava Ligier finally made it back to the pits in a bid to return to track, unfortunately for the team the damage sustained in the accident was too much to be repaired, forcing the team to retire after 161 laps.

The #47 Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara picked up a three-minute stop/go penalty after exiting the pitlane whilst the red light was on, meaning the team lose a lap to the LMP2 leaders.

Kevin Estre brought the #92 Porsche 911 RSR in from the lead of the class as the team changed the brakes on the car in the garage, unfortunately for the Porsche factory team it turned out that there was more to be repaired. The end result saw him lose 21 minutes in the pitlane dropping him out of the lead and down to twelfth in class.

Tom Dillman was forced to stopped the Bykolles LMP1 car on the exit of Arnage after suffering a water leak.

The #37 DC Racing ORECA remained in the pits after stopping on lap 199 and while the team are still not listed as retired, it is not looking good for the team.

Euan Hankey in the #90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage had a brief off whilst in second place of the GTE Am class, becoming beached at the Mulsanne Corner. The car was recovered and returned to track but the team lost second place as it fell down the order by two positions.

The #48 IDEC Sport pick up a 10 second stop/go penalty for their next stop after failing to respect the slow zone procedure.

2019 24 Hours of Le Mans – Standings After 15 Hours

LMP1

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Mike Conway – Kamui Kobayashi – José María López #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Hybrid – Fernando Alonso – Sébastien Buemi – Kazuki Nakajima #3 Rebellion Racing – Rebellion R13 – Gibson –Nathanaël Berthon – Thomas Laurent – Gustavo Menezes

LMP2

#26 G-Drive Racing – Aurus 01 – Gibson – Roman Rusinov – Job Van Uitert – Jean-Éric Vergne #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut – Alpine A470 – Gibson – Nicolas Lapierre – André Negrâo – Pierre Thiriet #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing – Oreca 07 – Gibson – Gabriel Aubry – Stéphane Richelmi – Ho-Pin Tung

GTE Pro

#51 AF Corse – Ferrari 488 GTE – James Calado – Alessandro Pier Guidi – Daniel Serra #91 Porsche GT Team – Porsche 911 RSR – Gianmaria Bruni – Richard Lietz – Frédéric Makowiecki #63 Corvette Racing – Chevrolet Corvette C7.R – Antonio García – Jan Magnussen – Mike Rockenfeller

GTE Am