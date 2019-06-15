FIA WEC24 Hours of Le Mans

Aston Martin and Corvette given BoP hit in GTE-Pro

by Harry Slade
written by Harry Slade
Aston Martin Vantage
Credit: Aston Martin Racing

Both Aston Martin and Corvette have been hit with a Balance of Performance penalty in the revised listings on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The GTE-Pro class pole-sitting Aston Martin Vantage GTE, as well as their sister car, have been penalised with a two-litre reduction in fuel capacity hitting them on the eve of the crown jewel of endurance racing.

Furthermore, the British marque was handed a small reduction to their available turbo boost; hampering them further.

However, there was some reprieve for the Aston’s as they were given a five Kg weight break – however, this was also received by four of their five rivals.

This left the Corvette C7.R penalised due to the American team not receiving the same weight break from the FIA.

There were also changes in the GTE-Am category as Porsche, who took the top three grid slots in qualifying, were dealt a ten Kg increase in their minimum weight requirements.

This contrasts the fortunes of Keating Motorsport, who were given a ten Kg weight break for their Ford GT – the lone entry in the class.

18 year-old motorsport fanatic, currently in the final year of my A-Levels, looking to study Journalism at University.

