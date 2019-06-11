PREVIEW: Can Reece Somerfield retain championship advantage as Ginetta GT4 Supercup heads to Croft

After the drama of Donington and a seven week break, the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup makes its way to North Yorkshire and Croft Circuit, for rounds six, seven and eight this weekend.

No doubt the competition will be tight between the top runners, on the recently resurfaced track.

Former Privateer Reece Somerfield, now with Elite Motorsport, heads to Yorkshire, leading the Pro Class Championship on 172 points, after a good showing at Donington. And snapping at his heals is new team mate Harry King just 17 points behind, on 155.

Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns is also likely to be in contention after two podiums finishes including a race win at Donington. Tom Hibbert and Triple M Motorsport will also be in the mix after winning the final round at Donington.

Mike Epps, commented on social media this week, that he was unsure if he would make Croft, and at the time of writing still wasn’t confirmed.

Total Control Racings Fin Green returns to the grid, after a horrific incident at Donington saw his car wrecked and a visit to hospital. Team HARD’s Tom Barley returns this weekend after missing the last outing with a broken wrist.

Rounding out the Pro class entries is RBR’s Simon Rudd and Privateer Carlito Miracco. The only absentee from the Pro Grid, is Carl Shield who will miss his home race due to budget restrictions.

The Pro class standings look like this heading to Yorkshire.

2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup Pro Class Position Number Driver Team Points 1 12 Reece SOMERFIELD Privateer 172 2 19 Harry KING Elite Motorsport 155 3 14 Will BURNS Rob Boston Racing 140 4 81 Tom HIBBERT Triple M Motorsport 129 5 37 Mike EPPS Team HARD 126 6 99 Carl SHIELD AK Motorsport 74 7 42 Simon RUDD Rob Boston Racing 52 8 76 Carlito MIRACCO Privateer 38 9 44 Fin GREEN Total Control Racing 21 10 47 Tom BARLEY Team HARD 18

In the Amateur class, Team HARD’s Darron Lewis leads the Championship heading to Croft with 140 points, his team mate Paul Taylor, is still missing though after involvement in the huge crash at Donington.

RBR’s James Kell is second in the table, just twelve points behind Lewis, and only three point ahead of Century Motorsport’s front runner, Nathan Heathcote. Just twelve points also separates the next three, Lucky Khera, Jack Oliphant and Dan Kirby are all likely to be in contention. And with only 36 points between Lewis and sixth place Kirby, this could well go to the final race of the season.

With Shield missing, Carl Garnett will be the only runner for AK Motorsport, no doubt looking to improve on his solid start to the season. Rounding out the Am Class will be Lee Front, Peter Bassill, Chris Ingram and Colin White. White making it back after sustaining some major car damage at Donington.

The Am Class championship, looks like this heading to Croft.

2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup AM Class Position Number Driver Team Points 1 11 Darron LEWIS Team HARD 140 2 33 James KELL Rob Boston Racing 128 3 50 Nathan HEATHCOTE Century Motorsport 125 4 24 Lucky KHERA Declan Jones Racing 116 5 68 Jack OLIPHANT Century Motorsport 110 6 6 Dan KIRBY Rob Boston Racing 104 7 4 Carl GARNETT AK Motorsport 91 8 15 Paul TAYLOR Team HARD 88 9 98 Lee FROST Declan Jones Racing 76 10 78 Colin WHITE CWS Motorsport 74 11 58 Peter BASSILL Century Motorsport 69 12 5 Chris INGRAM HHC Motorsport 34



