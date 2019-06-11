Ginetta GT4 Supercup

PREVIEW: Can Reece Somerfield retain championship advantage as Ginetta GT4 Supercup heads to Croft

by Denis Hardy
written by Denis Hardy
PREVIEW: Can Reece Somerfield retain championship advantage as Ginetta GT4 Supercup heads to Croft
Credit: Ginetta Cars

After the drama of Donington and a seven week break, the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup makes its way to North Yorkshire and Croft Circuit, for rounds six, seven and eight this weekend.

No doubt the competition will be tight between the top runners, on the recently resurfaced track.  

Former Privateer Reece Somerfield, now with Elite Motorsport, heads to Yorkshire, leading the Pro Class Championship on 172 points, after a good showing at Donington.  And snapping at his heals is new team mate Harry King just 17 points behind, on 155. 

Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns is also likely to be in contention after two podiums finishes including a race win at Donington.  Tom Hibbert and Triple M Motorsport will also be in the mix after winning the final round at Donington.

Mike Epps, commented on social media this week, that he was unsure if he would make Croft, and at the time of writing still wasn’t confirmed.

Total Control Racings Fin Green returns to the grid, after a horrific incident at Donington saw his car wrecked and a visit to hospital.  Team HARD’s Tom Barley returns this weekend after missing the last outing with a broken wrist.

Rounding out the Pro class entries is RBR’s Simon Rudd and Privateer Carlito Miracco. The only absentee from the Pro Grid, is Carl Shield who will miss his home race due to budget restrictions.

The Pro class standings look like this heading to Yorkshire.

  2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup Pro Class  
PositionNumberDriverTeamPoints
112Reece SOMERFIELDPrivateer172
219Harry KINGElite Motorsport155
314Will BURNSRob Boston Racing140
481Tom HIBBERTTriple M Motorsport129
537Mike EPPSTeam HARD126
699Carl SHIELDAK Motorsport74
742Simon RUDDRob Boston Racing52
876Carlito MIRACCOPrivateer38
944Fin GREENTotal Control Racing21
1047Tom BARLEYTeam HARD18

In the Amateur class, Team HARD’s Darron Lewis leads the Championship heading to Croft with 140 points, his team mate Paul Taylor, is still missing though after involvement in the huge crash at Donington.  

RBR’s James Kell is second in the table, just twelve points behind Lewis, and only three point ahead of Century Motorsport’s front runner, Nathan Heathcote.  Just  twelve points also separates the next three, Lucky Khera, Jack Oliphant and Dan Kirby are all likely to be in contention. And with only 36 points between Lewis and sixth place Kirby, this could well go to the final race of the season.

With Shield missing, Carl Garnett will be the only runner for AK Motorsport, no doubt looking to improve on his solid start to the season.  Rounding out the Am Class will be Lee Front, Peter Bassill, Chris Ingram and Colin White. White making it back after sustaining some major car damage at Donington.

The Am Class championship, looks like this heading to Croft.

  2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup AM Class  
PositionNumberDriverTeamPoints
111Darron LEWISTeam HARD140
233James KELLRob Boston Racing128
350Nathan HEATHCOTECentury Motorsport125
424Lucky KHERADeclan Jones Racing116
568Jack OLIPHANTCentury Motorsport110
66Dan KIRBYRob Boston Racing104
74Carl GARNETTAK Motorsport91
815Paul TAYLORTeam HARD88
998Lee FROSTDeclan Jones Racing76
1078Colin WHITECWS Motorsport74
1158Peter BASSILLCentury Motorsport69
125Chris INGRAMHHC Motorsport34


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Denis Hardy

Professional HGV driver and Photographer, trying to break into Motorsport Journalism. Interested in pretty much anything with 4 wheels.

Related articles

TF Sport Claim FP1 Honours at Silversone

OPINION: What’s gone wrong for Brad Ray?

Howard Fuller returns to BTCC action in Team...

McAMS Yamaha continue strong start to their season

Seeley takes control in Supersport as Kennedy fractures...

Scott Redding gets World Superbike wildcard

Josh Brookes leads Free Practice 3 as Redding...

Gordon-Colebrooke Laments Unlucky Trip To Norfolk

Will Martin wins race one of the Ginetta...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More