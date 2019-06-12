Conway looking forward to “special race” amid title battle

Toyota GAZOO Racing‘s Mike Conway has stated he is looking forward to the “special race” that is the 24 Hours of Le Mans as he aims to take his first-ever win at the crown jewel of endurance racing amid Toyota’s intra-team title battle.

Conway, who pilots the #7 TS050 HYBRID, has stressed his desire to end the inaugural WEC Super Season “on a high” this weekend as it is Toyota’s “number one objective” to retain their Le Mans crown. With Conway adding “it is constantly on your mind.”

“It is a big, exciting race and it only happens once a year. I love the spirit of Le Mans and I cannot wait to get started this year. It’s the final race of the season too so we want to end on a high.” said Conway

“Le Mans is a special race because it is our number one objective and it is what the TS050 HYBRID is designed for.

“At Le Mans, we really get to feel the true speed of our car. Whenever I get in the car, I am counting down the days to the next Le Mans; it is constantly on your mind.”

Conway, along with his teammates José María López and Kamui Kobayashi – will be aiming to overturn a thirty-one point deficit to their sister car, driven by Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima, and Sébastien Buemi to take the world championship. Going one better than their 2017 season in the process.

However, regardless of the title, all eyes are on Le Mans as Conway posted the #7 cars fastest time at the test last week; albeit 0.809s slower than Buemi’s time in the sister car.

Conway reflected upon the session stating, “it was a nice feeling to do the first laps this morning; that’s when it sinks in that the big event is here.

“The track was dusty to start with but it got better and better. We did various changes on the car to prepare for race week; it felt pretty good.

“It was also important to get back into a rhythm with the traffic. There are 62 cars on the grid this year so you’ve got to be alert to avoid losing time.”

Track action begins at Le Mans today with a four-hour practice session, before two hours of qualifying kick-off the competitive action later in the evening.