Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche suffers chassis damage in heavy Le Mans crash

The first practice session of the 2019 24 hours of Le Mans race week saw a heavy crash for Tracy Krohn in the Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR.

While it is still not clear what actually happened during the accident, it is thought there was a collision with a LMP2 car, leading to Krohn’s Porsche hitting a gap in the barriers between the two chicanes.

In a testament to the strength of German engineering, Krohn emerged with no major injuries from the incident, although he is still yet to be given the all clear to take part in further sessions by the doctors.

The team have confirmed that there is a spare chassis on site that they could use to rebuild the car but a decision has yet to be made if they will do this or withdraw their entry.

Having completed only 8 laps at the time of the accident the #99 finished the session as the slowest car with a lap time of 4:00.472.