F3 Field Reduced to 29 with Artem Petrov Absent

The second round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship at Circuit Paul Ricard will be contested by just 29 cars.

Jenzer Motorsport will field just two cars, with Artem Petrov absent from the entry list.

Petrov, who was twentieth in the now defunct FIA European Formula 3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing in 2018 finished eighteenth in the inaugural F3 weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Russia has also competed in the Euroformula Open this season.

Boss of the team, Andreas Jenzer confirmed to Autosport.com that Petrov will miss this weekend but has a replacement for the upcoming rounds.

“I think he is with a little bit of a financial struggle at the moment,” said Jenzer of Petrov to Autosport.com.

“They tried for a long time to secure the seat.

“We had a driver ready but he didn’t get his visa in time [for Paul Ricard].

“There is a replacement driver. But also I am not normally this kind of team that has three or four drivers in the pocket to replace, as it’s not the aim to replace drivers, it is not so nice circumstances.”

Asked if he would name the replacement, Jenzer replied: “We will wait a little bit with this. It will be another driver.”

Petrov is yet to make a comment on the situation.