Files ready for challenging weekend in Spa

Josh Files knows that he has a tough weekend ahead of him as the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series moves to the legendary venue of Spa-Francorchamps.

The Target Competition driver leads the Drivers standings ahead of rounds five and six this weekend, after taking pole position and the win in race one at Hockenheim two weeks ago.

Last years event didn’t go so well for Files, driving for the KCMG Honda team at the time, where he was leading comfortably before a mechanical issue saw him lose any chance of victory. This time around, the three-time TCR champion aims to correct that loss.

Josh Files knows that this will be a difficult weekend and is prepared to fight. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

“Last year didn’t quite go to plan, as when I was running in second place and looking for the win I had a mechanical issue meaning a DNF. So I have some unfinished business here and it’s a track that I absolutely love,” explained Files.

With the Hyundai i30 N TCR seen as the benchmark model thanks to its performances in TCR Europe, the Compensation Weight measure sees all Hyundai drivers remaining on the maximum sixty kilos of weight. All other models competing in the series have seen either a reduction in weight or complete loss of Compensation Weight.

Files is fully aware that Spa will be a difficult circuit to score good points at, with the Hyundai drivers struggling in last years races. Despite this, the Championship leader is ready for the challenges this presents and ready to give his all to score good points.

“We, as a team, are under no illusions this weekend. It won’t be easy as everyone else seems to be getting lighter and lighter. Having said that, I’m fully focussed, fully prepared and I’m sure we can still fight for podiums. One thing I always promise is that I’ll give it my all no matter what!”